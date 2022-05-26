ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Kickoff times set for Gamecocks' first 3 football games

By David Cloninger dcloninger@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — Tailgate menus, gameday outfits and TV recording schedules can be finalized. South Carolina revealed its first three kickoff times for the 2022 football season on May 26. The Gamecocks will host Georgia State at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3; start at noon on Sept. 10 at Arkansas; and kick...

The Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Sadly, we need a Second-Best Baseball Team in SC Tournament

There’s only one way a baseball-crazy Palmetto State can constructively respond to official word that Coastal Carolina is the lone team from Fort Sumter to Sassafras Mountain allowed into the 2022 NCAA Tournament. To work out frustration, we must stage a Second-Best Baseball Team in South Carolina Tournament. It’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Dawn Staley talks Dabo Swinney, and Dabo's thoughts on Dawn

“Oh, I’d love to meet her,” Dabo Swinney said when asked about Dawn Staley. “She’s amazing.”. They have mutual friends. “A former teammate at Virginia used to work at Clemson,” Staley said. “She gave me a basketball autographed by Dabo that’s in my office. Everybody kind of gives me a hard time about it. But if you win, you win.”
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Stags win first-ever baseball title

The Berkeley Stags found a way. Coach Landy Cox’s baseball team won the final two games of the Class AAAAA state championship series to secure the program’s first-ever state crown on the diamond. Junior pitcher Miller McGuire hurled a five-hitter and a three spot in the bottom of...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

CSRA Events: Savannah River Rafting, Music and Drag Racing.

Spend the day on the Savannah River at the inaugural Rockin’ and Rafting event in North Augusta on June 4. Hosted by North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams, the event was put together by citizens to utilize the CSRA’s waterways. There will be 250 meter rowing races, exhibits, live music and more around the Sharon Jones amphitheater. Attending the event is free. To register for the race, visit the Eventbrite page.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Sunday, May 29, 2022

BADEN, Sandra Gibbons, 72, of Ladson died Wednesday. Arrangements by James A. Dyal Funeral Home of Summerville. EDWARDS, Clementina Rutledge, 91, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Downtown Chapel. KNOWLAND, Alerta Mary-Gale, 98, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. LAWSON, Evelyn Grace, infant daughter...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Abandoned buildings in Spartanburg County the focus of Wofford study

SPARTANBURG COUNTY — Within a block of Wilbur Foster's home at Seminole Drive sit four abandoned houses, a sight that has become commonplace in the community 3 miles northwest of downtown Spartanburg. Foster, like other residents in Una, is frustrated with blight in neighborhoods caused by abandoned and condemned...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Upcoming Events/June

The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of May. If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321. Special Needs Support. If you...
KINGSTREE, SC
The Post and Courier

ANNIVERSARY: Tiffanys celebrate 60th anniversary

Burton Tiffany met Anna Marie Connerty on a double-blind date in New Jersey in the summer of 1961. They were engaged on Sept. 30, 1961, and married on June 2, 1962 in Wilmington, Delaware. She was a chemist with a B.S. degree in chemistry from University of Delaware and he...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Southern Greenville subdivision along Reedy River approved

The Greenville County Planning Commission approved a new subdivision with 210 houses in southern Greenville County along the Reedy River. However, it rejected a number of other projects at its meeting May 25 as signs of a disconnect between county staff planners and the appointed county planning commission emerged. The...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake City welcomes new city clerk

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City welcomes Marshann Terwilliger as the new City Clerk. Originally from New Jersey, Terwilliger moved to Lake City in January after retiring from a senior budget analyst position with the federal government in Aiken, S.C. “We have family in Moncks Corner...
LAKE CITY, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - Dissolved - HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given pursuant to Section 33-44-808 of the South Carolina Limited Liability Company Act, as amended, that HALLS SEAFOOD, LLC (the "Company") has dissolved as of May 25, 2022. Persons with claims against the Company, if any, are requested to present them in writing to the Company at 211 King Street, Suite 320, Charleston, SC 29401, Attn: Thomas A. Hall, with a copy to Nexsen Pruet, LLC, 1230 Main Street, Suite 700, Columbia, SC 29201, Attn: Fred L. Kingsmore, Jr. Esq. within 120 days after the date of publication of this notice. Presentation of such claims, if any, must include the identity of the claimant, the claimant's mailing address and telephone number, the amount of the claim, and a reasonable description of the facts (together with a copy of any relevant documentation) from which the claim arose. A claim against the Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within five (5) years after the date of publication of this notice. AD# 2004413.
The Post and Courier

Scoppe: What those SC GOP primary questions actually mean, and why you should just say no

I have to be out of town on June 14, so I checked to see whether Richland County was offering a convenient early voting site, or whether I should take my last opportunity to mail in an absentee ballot under such circumstances, before a new state law bars it. While I was on the State Election Commission website, I clicked on my sample ballot to see if there were any local races I hadn’t heard about, and I got a nasty surprise.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

North Charleston officer creates nonprofit to improve police-community relations

When North Charleston police officer Samantha Toney lost her father in 2015, she noticed others were grieving him like he was their own parent. Her father, Samuel Lee Toney, was a lieutenant in the Florence Police Department for nearly 40 years. During that time he dedicated himself to bettering the relationship between local law enforcement and youth in Florence. Samuel worked the night shift, and he and his team would often form connections with the children they met while out on patrol.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County April 29 through May 5

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 29 through May 5. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 3083 Charleston Highway – $1,450,000. Aiken...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Moore's Bluff planned development gets pushback

A sloping 69 acres directly south of the I-20 Exit 1 cloverleaf could be built up as a new planned development of townhomes and offices. A sketch plan for the Moore’s Bluff planned development came before the North Augusta Planning Commission May 18. The concept shows between 170 and...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
The Post and Courier

Tacos & Tequila Fiesta returns to form in a new location

TRAVELERS REST — After two years of pandemic disruption, the Tacos & Tequila Fiesta is returning to a semblance of itself — though not when it comes to location. Traditionally held at the Old Cigar Warehouse in downtown Greenville's West End, the competitive festival that has some of the area's best chefs and mixologists battle it out for best taco and best tequila is moving to Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
The Post and Courier

Letter: Why keep building on Whiskey Road?

I have written before about the amount of development in Aiken and in particular Whiskey Road. Per a recent article, they are approving another building project behind the Circle K on the corner of Powderhouse Road and Whiskey Road. What is funny is the fact that today there is a sign by Hobby Lobby warning of increased traffic.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - ENDING on 06/14/2022

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Chapter 20 of South Carolina State Lien Law, Monster Self Storage 760 Travelers Blvd, Summerville S.C. 29485 intends to hold an auction of the stored property stored in the following Unit D25 Nicole Walker, Unit D25 Nicole Jones, Unit W Danielle Coleman, Unit W Danieele Coleman, Unit 5 Amanda Edwards, Unit 5 Amanda Edwasrds to satisfy an owner's lien default for non-payment of rent and other charges. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.Storageauctions.com ENDING on 06/14/2022 at 10:00 a.m. Sale may be cancelled at any time without notice. Monster Self Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY. Contact manager at 843-871-9110 or www.Storageauctions.com for details. AD# 2003970.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

