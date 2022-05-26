Kickoff times set for Gamecocks' first 3 football games
By David Cloninger dcloninger@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
4 days ago
COLUMBIA — Tailgate menus, gameday outfits and TV recording schedules can be finalized. South Carolina revealed its first three kickoff times for the 2022 football season on May 26. The Gamecocks will host Georgia State at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3; start at noon on Sept. 10 at Arkansas; and kick...
There’s only one way a baseball-crazy Palmetto State can constructively respond to official word that Coastal Carolina is the lone team from Fort Sumter to Sassafras Mountain allowed into the 2022 NCAA Tournament. To work out frustration, we must stage a Second-Best Baseball Team in South Carolina Tournament. It’s...
“Oh, I’d love to meet her,” Dabo Swinney said when asked about Dawn Staley. “She’s amazing.”. They have mutual friends. “A former teammate at Virginia used to work at Clemson,” Staley said. “She gave me a basketball autographed by Dabo that’s in my office. Everybody kind of gives me a hard time about it. But if you win, you win.”
The Berkeley Stags found a way. Coach Landy Cox’s baseball team won the final two games of the Class AAAAA state championship series to secure the program’s first-ever state crown on the diamond. Junior pitcher Miller McGuire hurled a five-hitter and a three spot in the bottom of...
Spend the day on the Savannah River at the inaugural Rockin’ and Rafting event in North Augusta on June 4. Hosted by North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams, the event was put together by citizens to utilize the CSRA’s waterways. There will be 250 meter rowing races, exhibits, live music and more around the Sharon Jones amphitheater. Attending the event is free. To register for the race, visit the Eventbrite page.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY — Within a block of Wilbur Foster's home at Seminole Drive sit four abandoned houses, a sight that has become commonplace in the community 3 miles northwest of downtown Spartanburg. Foster, like other residents in Una, is frustrated with blight in neighborhoods caused by abandoned and condemned...
COLUMBIA — A spike in COVID-19 cases in Richland County, likely a result of a pick up in spring travel, has led the city of Columbia to work with state officials to reopen vaccination and testing sites. Columbia has not hosted COVID testing and vaccine sites since February when...
Burton Tiffany met Anna Marie Connerty on a double-blind date in New Jersey in the summer of 1961. They were engaged on Sept. 30, 1961, and married on June 2, 1962 in Wilmington, Delaware. She was a chemist with a B.S. degree in chemistry from University of Delaware and he...
The Greenville County Planning Commission approved a new subdivision with 210 houses in southern Greenville County along the Reedy River. However, it rejected a number of other projects at its meeting May 25 as signs of a disconnect between county staff planners and the appointed county planning commission emerged. The...
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City welcomes Marshann Terwilliger as the new City Clerk. Originally from New Jersey, Terwilliger moved to Lake City in January after retiring from a senior budget analyst position with the federal government in Aiken, S.C. “We have family in Moncks Corner...
I have to be out of town on June 14, so I checked to see whether Richland County was offering a convenient early voting site, or whether I should take my last opportunity to mail in an absentee ballot under such circumstances, before a new state law bars it. While I was on the State Election Commission website, I clicked on my sample ballot to see if there were any local races I hadn’t heard about, and I got a nasty surprise.
When North Charleston police officer Samantha Toney lost her father in 2015, she noticed others were grieving him like he was their own parent. Her father, Samuel Lee Toney, was a lieutenant in the Florence Police Department for nearly 40 years. During that time he dedicated himself to bettering the relationship between local law enforcement and youth in Florence. Samuel worked the night shift, and he and his team would often form connections with the children they met while out on patrol.
This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 29 through May 5. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 3083 Charleston Highway – $1,450,000. Aiken...
SUMMERVILLE – After nearly a year of renovations, a unique Lowcountry home that's been called the "Hobbit House" is on the market for $1.4 million. The Barfield Drive residence Summerville’s Walnut Farms measures 5,761 square feet. Originally listed for $540,000 in October 2020, the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath home on...
A sloping 69 acres directly south of the I-20 Exit 1 cloverleaf could be built up as a new planned development of townhomes and offices. A sketch plan for the Moore’s Bluff planned development came before the North Augusta Planning Commission May 18. The concept shows between 170 and...
TRAVELERS REST — After two years of pandemic disruption, the Tacos & Tequila Fiesta is returning to a semblance of itself — though not when it comes to location. Traditionally held at the Old Cigar Warehouse in downtown Greenville's West End, the competitive festival that has some of the area's best chefs and mixologists battle it out for best taco and best tequila is moving to Trailblazer Park in Travelers Rest.
I have written before about the amount of development in Aiken and in particular Whiskey Road. Per a recent article, they are approving another building project behind the Circle K on the corner of Powderhouse Road and Whiskey Road. What is funny is the fact that today there is a sign by Hobby Lobby warning of increased traffic.
