Molecular profiling of signet-ring-cell carcinoma (SRCC) from the stomach and colon reveals potential new therapeutic targets

By Alberto Puccini
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSignet ring cell carcinoma (SRCC) is rare: about 10% of gastric cancer (GC) and 1% of colorectal cancer (CRC). SRCC is associated with poor prognosis, however the underlying molecular characteristics are unknown. SRCCs were analyzed using NGS, immunohistochemistry, and in situ hybridization. Tumor mutational burden (TMB) was calculated based on somatic...

