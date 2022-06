Head to Bellingham for Ski to Sea, the original multisport relay race, from Mount Baker to Bellingham Bay. Watch racers at different points along the route, or catch the finish line action at Bellingham’s scenic Marine Park. The Fairhaven Festival celebrates the race and the community effort it takes to make this event unforgettable, year after year, since 1973.

