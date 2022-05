Bears QB Justin Fields believes that rookie WR Velus Jones can be a difference maker with the ball in his hands. “At rookie minicamp there was one play that stood out to me, he had a 10-yard dig route in and caught it and hit that second gear kick for a touchdown,” Fields said, via Bears Wire. “I think he caught it at 10 yards and took it 60, so he’s a great run-after-the-catch guy. He’s going to pick up a lot of yards and is physical. He’s almost like a running back at receiver. Having him on the outside and putting the ball in his hands and letting him work will be great.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO