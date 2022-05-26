ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, UT

Sharon Arlyne Wolke Miles Bryant

Sharon Arlyne Wolke Miles Bryant, of Mapleton, Utah,...

Norma “Diane” Kay Houston

Norma “Diane” Kay Houston 80, reunited with her husband Joseph C. Houston in heaven May 28, 2022. Diane was born to Cleon Washington Kay and Norma Louise Jones Kay. She graduated from Juab High School and attended Utah Technical Trade School in Provo. Diane married the love of...
SPANISH FORK, UT
Diane Farnsworth Taylor

Diane Farnsworth Taylor, wife of Steven Leo Taylor, of American Fork, Utah passed away on May 28, 2022. Obituary and service information can be found at www.uvfuneral.com.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
Susan Wood

Susan DeLene Harris Wood, born March 17, 1951, returned to her Heavenly Father on May 26, 2022. Her sudden passing has been heartbreaking to all who knew and loved her. Susie was born in Stockton, California, and raised in San Pedro, California. She was a ray of sunshine from the beginning. She was born to Delbert Pierre and Marjorie Jean (Jolley) Harris and was the middle child, following Michael Delance Harris and joined later by Jill Jolley (Harris) Pakula. After high school and the birth of her oldest daughter Denise Delene (Zimmerman) Baker, she began a long and successful career in banking administration. In 1983 she was married to her cherished husband Gary in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together, Gary and Susie had three additional children, Ryan Glen Wood, Lauren Joy Wood-Tolman, and Garin Michael Wood. Susie also gained a stepson, Aaron Daniel Wood. Susie lived a life of service in the community as a Girl Scout leader and in church as a leader of youth and women’s groups, among countless other service endeavors.
OREM, UT
Rodney Warren

Rodney Warren, 67, of Spanish Fork, Utah passed away on May 20, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home of Spanish Fork, Utah. www.walkermemorials.com.
SPANISH FORK, UT
Orem man honored for military service ahead of Memorial Day

As a teenager, Jack Clark first found purpose with the Scouts. “It guided him,” according to his daughter, Annette Adams. Once he was a little older, and after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Clark and his brother enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving at the tail end of World War II.
OREM, UT
Letter: Provo — A punitive, unprepared city

Tuesday night should have been a celebration in Provo — for the individuals graduating from Provo High, their families, the school and school district, and the city in general. A job well done! But the city went out of their way to mar the event and remind attendees that the city and its coffers were more important than anyone else.
PROVO, UT
Joyce “Jackie” Johnson Farnsworth

Joyce “Jackie” Johnson Farnsworth, 91, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Sanderson Funeral Home of Orem. A Live Broadcast of services may be viewed Monday, June 6, 2022, 11 am at www.walkersanderson.com.
OREM, UT
Terry Ross Robinson

Terry Ross Robinson, 70, passed away May 20, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Berg Mortuary of Provo 801-373-1841. Condolences and life story at www.bergmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
Dr. Jared Wynn Hemmert

Dr. Jared Wynn Hemmert, 47, of Orem, Utah passed away on May 22, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his parents (Dr. Wynn and Joyce Hemmert), his wife (Carlee Sunshine), his three sons (Chandler, Preston, and Ashton; their mother Jaime Holt), his step sons (Zackary and Jacob Taylor), his siblings Jennifer (Hansen), Matthew, Daniel, Jonathan, and Heidi (Spann), in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
OREM, UT
Two dead after crash in southern Utah County

Two people were killed after a fatal accident on State Road 68 in southern Utah County on Saturday. The crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. when a Hyundai Elantra heading south collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading north on Redwood Road. “At the same time, a Jeep Grand Cherokee...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Two charged with murder in Pleasant Grove, Springville shootings

Utah County Attorney David Leavitt filed murder charges Wednesday afternoon on two individuals in separate cases. Leavitt charged Orem resident Hunter Lamoreaux, 25, with murder for the death of Springville resident Gregory Shaffer, 42, who died Saturday. Lamoreaux was a former neighbor of Shaffer. According to court documents, Lamoreaux was...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
Grass converted to drought-resistant landscapes in statewide ‘blitz’

In total, communities across Utah converted over 120,000 square feet of grass into drought-resistant landscapes on Thursday. As part of the second “Flip Blitz” campaign, the Utah Division of Water Resources along with water districts, Utah municipalities and Utah State University Eastern converted 120,441 square feet of grassy patches into more water-wise landscapes. Part of the campaign’s purpose is to educate citizens on how landscape changes can make a big difference in terms of water conservation.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Woman charged in third Springville shooting in eight days

The Springville Police Department on Thursday released details about the third shooting in the city, and fourth in Utah County, over the last week. Krista Mortensen, a 33-year-old resident of the city, has been arrested on multiple felonies, including murder, and is currently booked into the Utah County Jail. According...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
John McClellan to be honored at Fairview Museum

On Friday, June 10, the Fairview Museum will honor John McClellan with a reception from 6:30pm to 8:00 pm in the Horizon Building at the Fairview Museum located at 55 North 100 East in Fairview. The exhibit will be part of the Rotating Artists Gallery now through June 29. John...
With summer comes renewed calls for aquatic precautions

Temperatures are going up, which means a lot of people will be heading to the water to cool off. But before you rev up the boat or jump in the water, be aware of your surroundings and take proper safety precautions. They may end up saving your life. “Please go...
UTAH STATE
