ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Emergency crews respond to acid spill at Pixelle

spmetrowire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday night saw all hands on...

spmetrowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Superyacht carrying 8,000 litres of fuel sinks after going up in flames in Devon

A superyacht carrying around 8,000 litres of fuel has sunk after it went up in flames while moored in a marina in Torquay, raising fears of an oil spill.Firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze as it ripped through the 85ft vessel earlier on Saturday.Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) said it had five appliances at the scene, and the case has been handed to the Environment Agency and the harbourmaster.Emergency services had declared a major incident and officers evacuated a nearby beach and roads, with one witness describing the blaze as “like a fireball”.Police said the cause of...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Cogges barn fire: Fire crews tackle blaze overnight

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large barn that has been ablaze overnight. Four-hundred tonnes of straw caught fire late on Wednesday evening at the site on the Stanton Harcourt Road near Cogges in Witney, Oxfordshire. Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service tackled the blaze through the night and...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bradford tawny owl entangled in phone lines rescued by firefighters

An owl which became trapped in overhead phone lines was saved after other birds woke nearby residents with their cries. Crows roused people in Menston, West Yorkshire, who then raised the alarm after they saw the trapped tawny owl. Fire crews used an aerial platform to bring the "very distressed"...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy