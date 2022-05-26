Emergency crews respond to acid spill at Pixelle

A superyacht carrying around 8,000 litres of fuel has sunk after it went up in flames while moored in a marina in Torquay, raising fears of an oil spill.Firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze as it ripped through the 85ft vessel earlier on Saturday.Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) said it had five appliances at the scene, and the case has been handed to the Environment Agency and the harbourmaster.Emergency services had declared a major incident and officers evacuated a nearby beach and roads, with one witness describing the blaze as “like a fireball”.Police said the cause of...

ACCIDENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO