The U.S. Navy commissioned the fast-attack 337'x34' submarine USS Oregon (SSN 793) in a traditional ceremony held Saturday, May 28, at Naval Submarine Base New London, Ct. USS Oregon is able to dive to depths greater than 800' and operate at speeds in excess of 25 knots. The sub has a crew of nearly 140 Navy personnel.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO