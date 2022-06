SARANAC LAKE — Alex LaDue riffled in seven goals for the Saranac Lake Placid girls lacrosse team in a must-win playoff game on Saturday. The team ultimately couldn’t put all the pieces together. They saw their season come to an end after suffering a 10-9 loss to the Potsdam Sandstoners on the road in the first round of the Section X playoffs.

