Every year, the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) hosts the Governor’s PA STEM Competition, an event that gives students in grades 9-12 the opportunity to test their creativity and inventiveness. The Governor’s PA STEM Competition is held on behalf of Governor Wolf to enhance STEM learning. The competition has been running for nine years and typically consists of regional and state levels. For the last three years, students bypassed the regional level and went directly to the state level.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO