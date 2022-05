Regarding the excellent letter to the editor by Mr. (David) Burns on May 25 (titled “Shelter is a need, no reason to bemoan it,” Page A8): “Those of us who donated to and support a new shelter can’t wait. Neither can the volunteers or the poor animals themselves.” Please know neither can the staff and management. Shelter staff work thousands of hours every week to ensure the well-being of our community and their animals. Their dedication and compassion is unparalleled and they should not be left out of the conversation. They are committed. They work in animal welfare because of their love for animals and their desire to ensure that they are cared for in every way possible.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO