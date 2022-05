NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion head coach, Chris Finwood was getting a funny vibe about his team's chances as they left the Conference USA baseball tournament from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. "We got back after 4 in the morning and as yesterday unfolded you started to get a bad kind of feeling", he said on Monday. "With a lot of the upsets and the teams that weren't going to get in unless they won."

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO