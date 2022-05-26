MSJC Recognizes Nursing Graduates During Nurse Pinning Ceremony
msjc.edu
6 days ago
Mt. San Jacinto College (MSJC) recognized ten students earning their Associate of Science in Nursing degrees on Wednesday, May 25, during the first in-person nurse pinning ceremony in two years. The smaller than usual cohort is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led the graduates to become a...
Mater Dei has closed its campus and canceled all campus activities through June 3 after the high school received a credible threat."We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message," the school said in a statement. "However, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously."Mater Dei High School said it will transition to an online education platform for the last week of school and for finals week. The school said it will contact parents and students by June 1 to inform them of the details for the last two weeks of school."We are committed to providing timely updates and appreciate the parents' and students' understanding as we work diligently to ensure the safety of our community at all times," said school officials.
Bradford is seeking to create a “safer” school environment with SB 1273 by citing the removal of school police from Los Angeles Unified School District. Bradford has no children of his own. Sen. Sydney Kamlager-Dove supported the bill despite being a step-mother. “It is one thing to be...
Marian Luevano shops regularly at the Burlington store in Hemet, but she couldn’t resist the chance to be the first one to check out the merchandise at the new Menifee store today. “I love Menifee; I used to live here years ago,” said Luevano, who stood first in line...
Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California will have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens […]
In Riverside County, there were 2,657 new reported cases on Thursday. Since May 19, hospitalizations have increased by 12, with 83 and 10 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,788 new reported cases....
Throngs of students across Southern California schools were instituting walkouts Thursday in the wake of a shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children dead. Students at El Camino Real Charter High School chanted "enough is enough!" as groups walked out of the school in protest of gun...
A 17-year-old junior at Trabuco Hills High School was seriously injured in a crash earlier this week, and now his friend and family are raising funds to help with his recovery. The crash happened Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Antonio Parkway at Tijeras Creek Road in Rancho Santa Margarita. A woman’s vehicle slammed into a […]
TEMECULA, Calif. — So, you say, you'd like to be your own boss and work outdoors every day? Boy, do we have a job for you! In this Zevely Zone, I took a journey to the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula. Have you ever stood over a golf...
Rosemead High School was closed Friday after a potential threat posted on social media caused school officials to take action.Out of an abundance of caution, officials decided to shut down for the day as the posted threat made reference to "RHS." There was no specific indication that the school located on Mission Drive was in fact targeted. They announced the closure via a message to the school's staff and student body Friday morning, which read: "Earlier this morning, the Rosemead administration was informed of an apparent threat. The threat was posted on social media and made reference to a shooting at `RHS' today. The identified threat does not make a direct reference to Rosemead High School."The vague threat was reportedly made via Snapchat but did not specify which "RHS" the suspect was referring to, prompting a multitude of schools that share the same monogram across the nation.Local students apparently saw the post online Thursday evening, which said "RHS shooting 5-27-22."A potential "juvenile suspect" was arrested early Friday morning in Raymondville, Texas.
Most of the 2000-odd acres proposed for sale in 1963 would go to Irvin Kahn’s University City Corporation. Kahn had holdings all over the city’s north, but they weren’t contiguous; what he and the city’s elected and unelected officials wanted to do was trade away the unbroken, large pueblo lots to him for the smaller slivers and scraps that Kahn had collected.
Renters of apartments are being squeezed out of personal space in a recent study by Rent Cafe, who’s research team analyzed floorplan information of apartments in 254 cities using Yardi Matrix data and the average number of people living in a household according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The study shows that renters in the Golden State have the least amount of personal space in the nation between the high cost of living, crowded cities, and the lack of available apartments pushing people to live under the same roof.
Two 18-year-old campers were arrested for allegedly starting a fire in Yucca Valley that grew to 431 acres. The fire started near Elk Trail in Yucca Valley on Thursday and left the area covered in smoke, making it hard for some to breathe. Several nearby homes and ranches were threatened, but fire crews were able
The post Two 18-year-old campers arrested for allegedly starting 431 acre Yucca Valley fire appeared first on KESQ.
Seven years ago, when Erin and Jason Daniels moved their young family to the resort-like Lake San Marcos—a community originally built for retirees—it felt like a bold gamble. Now their North County neighborhood couldn’t be more coveted by a new generation of young homeowners attracted to the area’s many amenities. The real-estate power couple, whose boutique Daniels Home Collective also provides design services, deserves a lot of the credit for making it cool.
Megan Telles reports from Huntington Beach in Orange County where the PRJKT group is on hand to reinvent some of the concession stands at beaches in Huntington Beach to kick off the summer season and Memorial Day Weekend. The PRJKT Restaurant Group preaches culinary experience and adventures that includes live...
El Morro School principal Chris Duddy died in his sleep Tuesday, school district officials said in a press release. He was 57. Duddy was slated to retire on June 30. He had served the Laguna Beach schools community for 24 years. “We are deeply saddened to inform you that our...
Firefighters were on the scene of an overnight fire inside an Indio mobile home park Monday morning. They were called to the Arabian Mobile Home Park off Calhoun Street shortly before 1:56 a.m. Monday. Firefighters say two mobile homes, a carport, and two vehicles were destroyed. A third mobile home was also damaged. The American Red Cross is
The post Two homes destroyed by flames in Indio, a third was damaged overnight appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 0