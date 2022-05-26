W6046 Whispering Lane Plymouth WI

Howards Grove 4 bedroom, 3 bath Ranch! This incredible home on Audubon Road has a semi-private lot with the Pigeon River behind the property (not on the property). Nearly 2,100 sq ft of living space. The formal living room has soaring ceilings and is open to the dinette and updated kitchen, with granite counters and appliances included. A popular and functional first-floor laundry room and entry room into the home with tile floors. Three spacious bedrooms can be found on the main level including a primary with ¾ bath, plus a full bath. The walk-out lower level is finished with a cozy family room, rec space, fourth bedroom, and a ¾ bath. The backyard is incredible – amazing patio, great landscape, and private space. 2 car attached garage & heated 2-car detached garage. Well-maintained home!

HOWARDS GROVE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO