According to the fire code, any fire extinguisher within a business must be inspected once a year. The Menomonee Falls Fire Department (MFFD) will conduct free annual inspections on a maximum of two extinguishers per homeowner/business. Proof of residency will be required. Although annual inspections are not required for homeowners, it is recommended by the MFFD. If it is determined that the extinguisher needs maintenance, testing or recharging, the extinguisher must be taken to a company that services fire extinguishers.

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO