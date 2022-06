Pictured . . . Seminole County Sheriff Officer Lieutenant Jim Shingler and K9 Officer Layla. While on routine patrol on May 19th, at approximately 2:25 p.m. Seminole County Sheriff Officer Lieutenant Jim Shingler conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Tacoma with a Florida tag. In talking with the occupants of the vehicle, they stated that they had been to Macon and were en route back home to Panama City. Lieutenant Shingler ran a license check on the driver, Kadarious K. Pope, who had a valid drivers license, and it was discovered he had prior arrests for cocaine possession.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO