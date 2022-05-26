'UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton': Georgia TE Ryland Goede

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by Georgia tight end Ryland Goede, who shares his story of UGA’s national title and gives an outlook on the 2022 season.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end John FitzPatrick (86) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

This offseason we are releasing episodes bi-weekly, including interviews with current and former Bulldogs along with other personalities from the college football world.

On a new episode, Georgia tight end Ryland Goede stops by to share stories of Georgia’s national title win and gives spring football takeaways, young Bulldogs to watch for, a 2022 season outlook and comments on the recent NIL drama in college football.

NIL: Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher and Deion Sanders throw shots.

