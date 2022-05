OREM — A man who police say began shooting after fleeing the scene of a vehicle accident in Orem on Saturday morning is now in police custody. Orem Police officers said in a social media statement that they were dispatched at about 7:30 a.m. to respond to a vehicle accident near 800 South and Orem Boulevard. A man involved in the accident fled the scene and fired shots as he was running toward a home near 1000 South and 100 East, police said.

