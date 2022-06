43% of small businesses invest less than $500 in cybersecurity per year, according to a new survey from CNBC and Momentive. The real value of cybersecurity does not only lie in preventing malicious attacks, but there are more subtle ways it can be leveraged to take your business to the next level and show your customers that you care and take their data seriously. Cybersecurity adds a layer of comfort to your operations, so you do not want to wait until it is too late to have an efficient structure in place.

