Video Games

Deep Dive into Myria: Crypto Gaming & Ethereum Layer 2 Scaling Protocol

hackernoon.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyria is a gaming ecosystem that focuses on gameplay with free-to-play games and an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution to make it easier to scale crypto games. Myria aims to build AAA blockchain games focused on putting gameplay first, instead of making the acquisition of tokens the main goal. There are...

hackernoon.com

hackernoon.com

8 Things Developers Don't Like About Low-Code and No-Code

Few software development professionals show an interest in using low-code or nocode tools. They profess that a wide range of good personal, systemic and historic reasons exist to stay away fom these tools. I have spoken to many developers, read articles and forum posts to find out what some of these reasons are and what tool makers may be able to do to convince developers to try them anyway.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Why Multi-Chain Development Approach Is the Future of Decentralization

A multi-chain project requires a complete transformation of the project, both at the level of libraries, account and wallet management, and much more. Multi-chain projects should have a Multi-Chain approach from the beginning, even if it is initially developed for a particular chain, so continuous improvement and adding new blockchains will be much simpler. The clearest example is Metamask, which allows you to connect to many strings, but at the same time, let the user decide if that possibility exists.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Alibaba Reveals Individual Carbon Trackers and Vitalik Buterin Announces Soulbound Tokens

Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans revealed that they are working on an individual carbon footprint tracker. Vitalik Buterin recently co-wrote a paper titled Decentralized Society: Finding Web3’s Soul’ In which it introduces ‘soulbound tokens’. Vitalik and co say that these soulbound tokens would effectively act like extended resumes, and then go on to suggest they are really interested in privacy, cos you know, reasons: We initially assume publicity despite our deep interest in privacy because it is technically simpler to validate as a proof of concept.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Gold-Backed Tokens - How do they Work?

Gold-Backed tokens are a cryptocurrency pegged to the value of gold. E-gold, the first gold-backed digital currency, came out in 1996. Bitcoin spurred a new frenzy around digital assets, and assets backed by physical assets are making a comeback. Gold-backed tokens are stablecoins that use the real-world spot price of gold as a parameter for their digital values. Unlike Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, these value oscillations are rarely tempestuous, earning them the name of "stablecoins"
CURRENCIES
hackernoon.com

Common Mistakes Startup Owners Should Avoid When Designing a Product: Founder Interview

Gateway to Cosmos, the premiere Cosmos blockchain conference, was held in Prague last week. The project aims to create an internet of blockchains — a network of blockchain applications built on them. All the leading blockchains are to be connected via the Axelar, with a bridge to Bitcoin in the pipeline for the near future. Agoric - We are talking about enabling 10 million developers to build Smart contracts in JavaScript in JavaScript on the Cosmos SDK. The point is to allow developers to allow them to build on what they already know, like Smart contracts.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Does your Business Need Canary Deployment?

Canary Deployment is a process or technique of controlled rolling of a software update to a small batch of users, before making it available to everyone. Thereby, reducing the chances of widescale faulty user experience. DevOps Engineers perform a canary deployment analysis of their code in CI/CD pipeline to gauge any possible errors present. Canary Release Deployment analysis is to drive a tiny amount of customers to the canary instance where the new update is deployed. This means you’re using a new infrastructure to facilitate the entire process.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Supercharge your Software Development Productivity by Using these 5 Tools

The five online tools I’m sharing in this article are lesser-known, free, and extremely useful for front-end developers. I love them because they’re simple to use and make me more effective! The five tools I'm sharing are lesser-known, free, and easy to use. They include: CodeFromScreenshot, CodeSandbox, DevDocs, WakaTime, Code Sandbox, [Rayso, [WakaTime] and [DevDocs.com.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Application Monitoring: Closing Observability Gaps with Custom Metrics

Finding out which metrics to collect is an answer that only the most familiar with the code can answer. This post provides a list of metrics for you to get started. Read more below. Which application metrics should you collect?. I frequently engage with customers that are amid breaking their...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Deploy an Express Node.js Application to Heroku Quickly and Easily

I'll show you a step-by-step guide to deploying your Express Node.js application to Heroku. Heroku is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and should not be confused with SaaS. It offers a hobby plan where you can deploy your applications for free, with some limitations. The guide will use a minimal example with an Express server with an HTTP Express server.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Build a Scalable Webhook Delivery System With Kafka, SQS & S3

Webhooks are automated messages sent from apps when something happens. They are widely used in industry giants like Shopify, Stripe, Twitter & Twilio. In this post I’ll introduce a webhook delivery system solution using Apache Kafka, AWS SQS and S3. As the world gets more and more connected, software...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

React 18's Concurrent Rendering for Stress Testing: A 3D Rendering Case Study

🚀 Concurrent rendering addresses the performance problem with rendering large UI updates while keeping the UI responsive. 🧑‍🔬 We'll use 3D rendering in the browser to stress test React 18. ⚖️ We'll look at the typical approaches alongside concurrent rendering and discuss their pros and cons.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Making Apache Superset into a macOS App

Apache Superset is a Python + React project, to avoid introducing a new stack I think using Python to develop the UI part might be easy. For the backend, everyone using Python knows that the packaging is a really complex problem. The packaging tools have to keep a bunch of recipes to solve the tricky libs. But there is no silver bullet to solve these `*.dylib` packaging problems. I think the main principles are just the two: Keep necessary at its lowest version2. Trimim to minimal from the upper lib to minimal level means less easy to understand. All I have to do is compile SuperChart on a lower-compiling version of SuperChart.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Find the Length of Any String in Solidity

Why bytes(str).length is not enough for getting the length of a string in Solidity, and understanding the strlen method from contracts of ens. Why bytes(str).length is not enough for getting the length of a string in Solidity, and understanding the strlen method from contracts of ens. In the world of...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

7 Ways to Become a Better Trader

Getting into the trading world has always been a challenging adventure. Every new trader goes into a self-discovery journey in which they learn about their discipline, innovation, the ability to control emotions and commitment to succeed. There are numerous ways to help you expand your knowledge and develop trading skills. Read trading books, take online courses, visit forums, watch trading movies and get trading tips from professional traders. Take an online trading course and attend webinars to learn the trading jargon and different financial terms. Practice paper trading for new traders to learn how to use a trading platform.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

How to Use Azure Functions to Build a QR Code Generator

A step by step tutorial for utilizing Azure Functions to create a useful micro appliction. Here's a fun project if you want to learn how to build Azure Functions. This project is going to be a little silly but educational. We will build a QR Code Generator that runs 100%...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Top 5 Kubernetes Coding Errors and How to Solve Them

Kubernetes can be complex to use, with many potential issues affecting the integrity of your code. This article outlines some common troubleshooting scenarios and how you can address them. The most common coding errors are application errors, application errors and failure to invoke commands. These errors are usually fall into one of the categories: PV issues, which are hard-to-identify and often challenging to diagnose and address. The following are the most common errors in the most commonly used coding errors: Application errors, invalid references and command invoke errors.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Incomplete Guide for Securing Containerized Environment

Containers provide cost-saving infrastructure compared with monolithic applications running on servers or virtual machines. As a result, the adoption of containerized applications is at an all-time high. With more and more data in containers, so does the interest in cyberattacks targeting such applications. 97% of organizations have concerns about Kubernetes security, and 94% have experienced a security incident in the last 12 months. Main risk factor is misconfiguration, no matter how many containers are deployed in very dynamic environments. 99% of cloud security failures will be caused by 99% cloud-based failures.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Delete Commits From Remote in Git

To delete commits from remote, you can use the git reset command if your commits are consecutive from the top or an interactive rebase otherwise. After you delete the commits locally, push those changes to the remote using the git push command with the force option. Manipulating history is very...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

DevOps Vs. SRE: Similarities, Differences, and Challenges

DevOps is a software development approach with a shift in organizational culture towards agility, automation, and collaboration. SRE was born at Google (2003) to build reliability and resiliency of the entire Google Infrastructure. With the global tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Netflix pioneering the adoption of DevOps and SRE, their ROI has grown in leaps and bounds. Furthermore, looking at their rarely-down robust infrastructure, it is evident that these methodologies are here for the long run.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How Do I Build High-Volume dApps With Ultra-Low Gas Fees? Like a #BAS

BNB Application Sidechains (BAS), a community-driven framework built for BNB Chain, will go live with three decentralized applications (dApps) by META Apes, Project Galaxy, and Metaverse World, as well as integrations by leading infrastructure partners such as Ankr, Celer,Mathwallet ,Multichain, NodeReal, and Pyth Network. The new sidechain framework, BAS (short for BNB Application Sidechains), enables teams aiming to build high-volume dApps that will require lightning-fast transaction speed, ultra-low fees, and BNB’s industry-leading reliability to launch their own blockchains on the BNB Chain ecosystem. BAS is connected to BSC (BNB Smart Chain) through permissionless bridges like cBridge and Multichain, which permit instant connection to the wider liquidity, Dapps, and user base of the entire BNB Chain ecosystem.
TECHNOLOGY

