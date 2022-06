If you want to secure your digital information and keep your browsing habits private, using a VPN, or virtual private network, is a good option. While a standalone VPN is likely to provide you with the best protection, you might be looking for something more lightweight that will still increase your security. If so, you should consider using a browser-based VPN. Easier to use than a standalone VPN, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Brave Browser all offer browser-based options designed to keep you scrolling fast while hiding your IP for private browsing.

