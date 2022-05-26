ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As Healthcare App Popularity Rises, Organizations Need to Focus on New Software

Cover picture for the articleDuring the first two quarters of 2020, there were over 1.2 billion downloads of health and fitness apps. One in five Americans controls their health with the help of fitness trackers or apps. Health apps are most frequently used in China (65%), India (63%), and Indonesia (57%) The Japanese (12%) and...

The VUCA World and its Implementation in Leadership Strategy

VUCA stands for volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. It describes the situation of constant, unpredictable change in the world. The acronym first coined in the army is now widely applied to business and society. In the 9th edition of the Data Never Sleeps infographic, you have a glimpse of how much data is created every digital minute in our increasingly data-driven world. But how this so connected world that changes every single minute affects our way of work, our leadership skills, our companies, our planning, etc.?
Why Multi-Chain Development Approach Is the Future of Decentralization

A multi-chain project requires a complete transformation of the project, both at the level of libraries, account and wallet management, and much more. Multi-chain projects should have a Multi-Chain approach from the beginning, even if it is initially developed for a particular chain, so continuous improvement and adding new blockchains will be much simpler. The clearest example is Metamask, which allows you to connect to many strings, but at the same time, let the user decide if that possibility exists.
Common Mistakes Startup Owners Should Avoid When Designing a Product: Founder Interview

Gateway to Cosmos, the premiere Cosmos blockchain conference, was held in Prague last week. The project aims to create an internet of blockchains — a network of blockchain applications built on them. All the leading blockchains are to be connected via the Axelar, with a bridge to Bitcoin in the pipeline for the near future. Agoric - We are talking about enabling 10 million developers to build Smart contracts in JavaScript in JavaScript on the Cosmos SDK. The point is to allow developers to allow them to build on what they already know, like Smart contracts.
Does your Business Need Canary Deployment?

Canary Deployment is a process or technique of controlled rolling of a software update to a small batch of users, before making it available to everyone. Thereby, reducing the chances of widescale faulty user experience. DevOps Engineers perform a canary deployment analysis of their code in CI/CD pipeline to gauge any possible errors present. Canary Release Deployment analysis is to drive a tiny amount of customers to the canary instance where the new update is deployed. This means you’re using a new infrastructure to facilitate the entire process.
4 Ways HR Overcomes Work Challenges

In order to achieve a balanced and productive workforce, HR professionals must stay vigilant on both internal and external factors that can affect their organizations. In this article, we'll discuss the various strategies and techniques employed by HR to deal with work-related challenges. Some of these strategies include fostering a company culture, adopting change management approaches, and developing compensation and benefit plans. Fortunately, there are several training and development strategies you can implement to achieve success. Here are four of them: Creating a learning culture and delivering tangible results are key to building a successful program.
Alibaba Reveals Individual Carbon Trackers and Vitalik Buterin Announces Soulbound Tokens

Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans revealed that they are working on an individual carbon footprint tracker. Vitalik Buterin recently co-wrote a paper titled Decentralized Society: Finding Web3’s Soul’ In which it introduces ‘soulbound tokens’. Vitalik and co say that these soulbound tokens would effectively act like extended resumes, and then go on to suggest they are really interested in privacy, cos you know, reasons: We initially assume publicity despite our deep interest in privacy because it is technically simpler to validate as a proof of concept.
7 Ways to Become a Better Trader

Getting into the trading world has always been a challenging adventure. Every new trader goes into a self-discovery journey in which they learn about their discipline, innovation, the ability to control emotions and commitment to succeed. There are numerous ways to help you expand your knowledge and develop trading skills. Read trading books, take online courses, visit forums, watch trading movies and get trading tips from professional traders. Take an online trading course and attend webinars to learn the trading jargon and different financial terms. Practice paper trading for new traders to learn how to use a trading platform.
Gold-Backed Tokens - How do they Work?

Gold-Backed tokens are a cryptocurrency pegged to the value of gold. E-gold, the first gold-backed digital currency, came out in 1996. Bitcoin spurred a new frenzy around digital assets, and assets backed by physical assets are making a comeback. Gold-backed tokens are stablecoins that use the real-world spot price of gold as a parameter for their digital values. Unlike Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, these value oscillations are rarely tempestuous, earning them the name of "stablecoins"
What Will the Gig Economy be like in 2022?

There are different patterns that are presently forming the fate of the gig economy which will colossally affect the worldwide economy overall before very long. The gig work market involves an assortment of independent positions and part-time ventures rather than resolving to fixed agreements. Gig laborers being managed services providers can be representatives of a specific organization and nevertheless figure out how to function for different organizations/ projects connecting with various businesses/fields for an unequivocal timeframe. Technology and its progressions played a huge influence in the ascent of the. gig economy in the previous years and this will keep on forming the work market.
Application Monitoring: Closing Observability Gaps with Custom Metrics

Finding out which metrics to collect is an answer that only the most familiar with the code can answer. This post provides a list of metrics for you to get started. Read more below. Which application metrics should you collect?. I frequently engage with customers that are amid breaking their...
How The Italian Startup Hoken Tech Is Using Its New Funding

Hoken Tech is to provide museums and artists with tools to catalyze frictionless, rapid trade of their art. It is the first blockchain in the world to be carbon neutral, and everything created on this blockchain, including the NFTs, is eco-sustainable. In the coming months, we will present an NFT distributor that can be placed anywhere, as it does not require electricity or batteries, and inside it is possible to insert a capsule that contains the. NFT to be redeemed, all in a decentralized way and using the EOS blockchain.
Supercharge your Software Development Productivity by Using these 5 Tools

The five online tools I’m sharing in this article are lesser-known, free, and extremely useful for front-end developers. I love them because they’re simple to use and make me more effective! The five tools I'm sharing are lesser-known, free, and easy to use. They include: CodeFromScreenshot, CodeSandbox, DevDocs, WakaTime, Code Sandbox, [Rayso, [WakaTime] and [DevDocs.com.
7 Steps to Effectively Implement Test Automation for Video Games

In 2021, the game market generated more than $180 billion in revenues. In January 2022 alone, what consumers spent on games in the USA reached almost $5 billion. By 2024, the live-streaming audience will increase by almost 10%, comprising 942 million users. Game development companies have begun to emphasize the role of QA in delivering emerging experiences and ensuring the bugless functioning of games. In this article, we provide you with some tips on how to improve the organizational performance of gaming projects and help you deliver faster than your competitors.
Why Flutter is the Silver Bullet to Reduce App Development Cost

There is no golden rule of how you can develop an application without spending a considerable amount of money. Fortunately, there are certain frameworks and tools that could reduce the cost of app development without compromising on quality. Flutter is the most popular cross-platform app development framework. Google created and released this open-source tool in 2018 to help developers build a single app for multiple platforms using the same codebase. The latest version, Flutter 3, got released bringing a range of new and exciting features and taking the developer community by storm.
10 Principles of Proper Database Benchmarking

At DB Benchmarks we specialize in latency testing. We make sure some query against some database takes 117ms today, tomorrow, and in a week. We also develop an open-source platform so you can do it too. In this article, I would like to share the 10 most important principles that we’ve formulated for ourselves that help us make high-quality benchmarks. The principles are: test different databases on the exactly same hardware, test with full OS cache purged before each test. Measure cold run time separately and test on a fixed CPU frequency.
What Exactly is a Tech Job?

Like the definition of a tech company, the definition of a tech job is also not straightforward. The media has stereotyped a tech bro as a geeky nerd that work in his parent’s basement, while always wearing hoodies and being cut off from real social life. While a small part of this depiction is true (yes, we do love hoodies), most of it is false. However, most people define tech jobs typically (and only) as people who write code. While this isn’t totally false since developers are the stereotypical image of tech workers, it is largely false. In today’s world, a tech job can be defined based on three main categories: Role-Based: You have a tech role at a company that may or may not be a tech company. Product-Based: You work with other technicians to build tech products even though your role isn’t necessarily technical. Company-Based: You work in a major tech company.
9 Best DevOps Practices for a successful DevOps Journey

The recent shows the DevOps software market reached $2.9 billion in 2017 and the figure jumped by $6.6 billion in 2022. Continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) have become essential part of the software development process, as more than 50% of organizations implement DevOps. For the growth and development...
How to Deploy an Express Node.js Application to Heroku Quickly and Easily

I'll show you a step-by-step guide to deploying your Express Node.js application to Heroku. Heroku is a Platform as a Service (PaaS) and should not be confused with SaaS. It offers a hobby plan where you can deploy your applications for free, with some limitations. The guide will use a minimal example with an Express server with an HTTP Express server.
DevOps Vs. SRE: Similarities, Differences, and Challenges

DevOps is a software development approach with a shift in organizational culture towards agility, automation, and collaboration. SRE was born at Google (2003) to build reliability and resiliency of the entire Google Infrastructure. With the global tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Netflix pioneering the adoption of DevOps and SRE, their ROI has grown in leaps and bounds. Furthermore, looking at their rarely-down robust infrastructure, it is evident that these methodologies are here for the long run.
React 18's Concurrent Rendering for Stress Testing: A 3D Rendering Case Study

🚀 Concurrent rendering addresses the performance problem with rendering large UI updates while keeping the UI responsive. 🧑‍🔬 We'll use 3D rendering in the browser to stress test React 18. ⚖️ We'll look at the typical approaches alongside concurrent rendering and discuss their pros and cons.
