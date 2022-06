Nowadays, everyone is heavily inspired by the idea of the metaverse. It is presented in numerous publicly-known projects like the “Westworld” series from HBO Studio, “Ready Player One”, “Black Mirror” on Netflix and many others. Then there’s Facebook, which has officially been rebranded as Meta and shows Mark Zukerberg’s serious intention to evolve the technology and attract an audience of many millions. However, as is often the case, novice breakthrough technologies tend to have some weaknesses that require some time and a certain approach to be resolved. Unfortunately, the metaverse is no exception and mostly raises security and privacy-related concerns. Let’s take a closer look at the most disturbing of them and figure out how to make metaverses a safer place for yourself and other users.

INTERNET ・ 6 DAYS AGO