Lewes-based Cat & Mouse Press reaches 25,000 books sold

Joanne (Mémére) Robbins Fry, having been restored through her faith in God, has now joined hands with her husband, Curtis, in the light of heaven Friday, May 27, 2022. Joanne was born a southern Jersey girl Sept. 9, 1936, the darling daughter of Edward and Della Robbins. The middle child of three, Joanne kept a keen eye on her brothers, Eddie and Johnny, making sure they were in the house and safe when the thunderclouds peeked across the horizon and the rush of wind bent the cornstalks. During her days at Bridgeton High School, she would dance at the sock hops, get the Bulldog fans on their feet as a cheerleader and then get a chocolate malted at the drug store soda fountain when the football game was over. With high school behind her, Joanne attended Goldey Beacom College earning a certificate in medical administration. It was during her time at Goldey that she caught the eye of a young sailor just back from the Korean war who turned to his friend and, before he had even introduced himself to her, said, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry!” Joanne and Curt had a loving and caring marriage and raised two equally caring children: Lesley, who was precocious, and Michael, who, like most redheads, was rambunctious! Joanne worked during her time as a mother, mostly in the medical field with the unenviable task of billing and accounting, but never lost her compassion for the patient. Curt was called to heaven to be the family’s guardian angel shortly after their 26th wedding anniversary and not a day went by that Joanne didn’t think of the love of her life!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO