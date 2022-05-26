ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Lewes-based Cat & Mouse Press reaches 25,000 books sold

Cape Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewes-based indie publisher Cat & Mouse Press recently announced that it has sold its 25,000th book. Founded in 2012, the company publishes beach reads for adults and children. The milestone book was a copy of “Beach Secrets” sold at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach. “Since their first...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Artist Kathy Buschi to release new local print June 4-5

Kathy Buschi of Milton will be releasing her new limited-edition print, “Blue Heron at Gordons Pond,” at the Lewes Historical Society’s Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, on the historical society grounds at 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Chocolate Espresso Cake Pops at Lewes Coffee!

🍫🍭 𝒞𝒽𝑜𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶𝓉𝑒 𝐸𝓈𝓅𝓇𝑒𝓈𝓈𝑜 𝒞𝒶𝓀𝑒 𝒫𝑜𝓅 🍭🍫. Get your Chocolate fix now with Frankie’s NEW decadent Cake Pops. Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Children’s Learning Garden activities start June 17

Lewes in Bloom Children’s Learning Garden activities will begin with a Peter Rabbit show at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 17, in Stango Park on Kings Highway in downtown Lewes. Except for July 4, story hour will be held at 10:30 a.m. every Monday, June 13 to Aug. 22. Afterward, little ones will stroll through the garden to pick fruits and vegetables to take home.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Crush Out Cancer beverage purchases to raise funds June 4-5

The 7th Annual Crush Out Cancer Weekend will be observed Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. To honor National Cancer Survivors Day, Cancer Support Community Delaware is partnering with several coastal-area restaurant to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for its critical programming in Sussex County. Supporting restaurants offering...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Lewes, DE
Entertainment
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Entertainment
Delaware State
Delaware Entertainment
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
City
Lewes, DE
Cape Gazette

Summer Seasonal Membership Now Available!

Looking to stay in shape during the summer season? The Body Shop Fitness Center has you covered with their “Summer Seasonal Membership” which is valid from Memorial Day-Labor Day. $199 for gym use and $239 unlimited (gym and group classes). Want to try out our facility? We have...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Mabel A. Hudson, special soul

Mabel A. Hudson, 90, of Roxana was peacefully called by the Lord and entered the gates of heaven Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes with her son by her side. She was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Showell, Md., to the late Medford and Elizabeth (Niblett) Justice.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Giving each other a lift 

People usually think I'm crazy when I say I actually enjoy my weekly visits to Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center on the Route 24 Rehoboth Health Campus. I’m a tough grader, but the team at Beebe gets an A+ from me. The staff there are so exceptionally caring and kind! They make you feel welcomed and genuinely cared for. They make you smile and laugh, and lift your spirits. Despite seeing pain and sadness in many patients, they always project a hopeful, happy attitude.
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Victoria’s

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Victoria’s as a participant for 2022. Victoria’s offers fine dining in an intimate setting overlooking the beach and boardwalk. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Book#Cat Mouse Press#Browseabout Books#Legos#The Rehoboth Beach Reads
Cape Gazette

Andy and Opie Fishing Tournament set for June 4

An annual Milton tradition, the Andy and Opie Fishing Tournament, will be held at Milton Memorial Park Saturday, June 4. Registration will start at 8 a.m., with fishing set from 9 a.m. to noon. The tournament, in its eighth year, was started by Techno Goober as a way to encourage...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Otters devour Lewes garden’s prized koi

When a Lewes couple realized something had devoured all the fish and frogs in their garden pond, they went to work to find the culprit. Turns out their pond was a smorgasbord for local river otters. “We finally have accepted that a pond with fish is not a good idea....
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

62nd Lewes Antiques Show & Sale

62nd Lewes Antiques Show & Sale, Friday, July 8 & 9 from 10 am-5 pm • Admission: $5.00 • allows admission for both days. This two-day event is held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W 4th Street, Lewes, DE 19958. Whether you live locally or are visiting the Delaware beaches, come help us celebrate the 62nd anniversary of Lewes Antiques Show & Sale. This indoor show features quality antiques, collectibles, art & photography from 17 regional dealers & has something for everyone at reasonable prices. Bethel United Methodist Church is handicapped accessible. Lunch can be purchased; prepared by Bethel parishioners to include delectable homemade desserts. Free parking available. Self-guided tours of this historic church are available. Be sure to see the beautifully restored stained-glass windows. All proceeds benefit the capital campaign. In addition to the Antiques Show & Sale, the Bethel Women’s Ministry is sponsoring a “Priceless” Curiosity Shop located in the Parsonage Meeting House directly across from the church. It will be held over the same two days as the Antiques Show & Sale; please note the times: Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. Fourth Street, Historic Lewes. Questions: http://bethellewes.org 302-645-9426, office@bethellewes.org.
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week begins this Sunday, June 5!

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week begins this Sunday, June 5. For a video about the event, click here. Participating restaurants will offer either menu discounts or pre-fixe menus. For a list of participants, visit www.culinarycoastrestaurantweek.com or www.Beach-Fun.com or follow us on Facebook. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
Cape Gazette

Pop-up art and gift shop coming to Selbyville June 15-18

A group of eight local artists and artisans will offer their creations to the public from Wednesday to Saturday, June 15 to 18, in a special pop-up shopping venue at 14 W. Church St., Selbyville. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.
SELBYVILLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Consortium students host art exhibition

Sussex Consortium students enrolled in an after-school arts program hosted a reception May 19 at Cape High to celebrate their work. This year, 16 students participated in the Art Works for All art, music and movement after-school club held in cooperation with the Sussex Consortium and funded by the Carl M. Freeman Foundation FACES program.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Microtel by Wyndham in Milford celebrates first anniversary

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the City of Milford held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Microtel by Wyndham in Milford. Located on Route 1 and surrounded by dining options, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milford is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel just a short drive from the warm sand of Bennett’s Pier Beach and shopping at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. It is just minutes from tournaments at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica and Sports at the Beach in Georgetown as well as Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the Mispillion Riverwalk and see marine life at DuPont Nature Center, as well as enjoy the inn’s fitness center, outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi.
Cape Gazette

Mental Health Alternatives for teens to meet June 15

The new local nonprofit Mental Health Alternatives held its second monthly event geared toward supporting teens’ emotional well-being. The 10 teens in attendance each experienced a 30-minute float session at Urban Float in Rehoboth Beach. Proven clinical benefits of float therapy include relief from stress and anxiety, stimulation of creativity and soothing of chronic pain and inflammation.
Cape Gazette

Wings of Hope butterfly release set June 25 in Milton

The 12th Annual Wings of Hope ... A Butterfly Release to benefit Cancer Support Community Delaware will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 25, at Milton Memorial Park, 115 Federal St., Milton. The event is highlighted by a ceremony and release of butterflies in recognition of family, friends and neighbors...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Joanne (Mémére) Robbins Fry, loved her family

Joanne (Mémére) Robbins Fry, having been restored through her faith in God, has now joined hands with her husband, Curtis, in the light of heaven Friday, May 27, 2022. Joanne was born a southern Jersey girl Sept. 9, 1936, the darling daughter of Edward and Della Robbins. The middle child of three, Joanne kept a keen eye on her brothers, Eddie and Johnny, making sure they were in the house and safe when the thunderclouds peeked across the horizon and the rush of wind bent the cornstalks. During her days at Bridgeton High School, she would dance at the sock hops, get the Bulldog fans on their feet as a cheerleader and then get a chocolate malted at the drug store soda fountain when the football game was over. With high school behind her, Joanne attended Goldey Beacom College earning a certificate in medical administration. It was during her time at Goldey that she caught the eye of a young sailor just back from the Korean war who turned to his friend and, before he had even introduced himself to her, said, “That’s the girl I’m going to marry!” Joanne and Curt had a loving and caring marriage and raised two equally caring children: Lesley, who was precocious, and Michael, who, like most redheads, was rambunctious! Joanne worked during her time as a mother, mostly in the medical field with the unenviable task of billing and accounting, but never lost her compassion for the patient. Curt was called to heaven to be the family’s guardian angel shortly after their 26th wedding anniversary and not a day went by that Joanne didn’t think of the love of her life!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Meriedith Marlene Street, devoted to family

Meriedith Marlene Street of Lewes passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. She was 82 years old. She was born in Lewes to the late William E. and Sarah A. Wright Miller. She was a domestic technician/homemaker. She, along with her husband Charles, raised six children. Meriedith went back to school and obtained her GED later in life. She was devoted to taking care of her husband and family. Meriedith enjoyed sewing, crossword puzzles, flower gardening, traveling, cooking, shopping, listening to contemporary Christian music, attending church and watching TV.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe’s Miracle Mile to go virtual June 5

Beebe Healthcare’s19th Annual Miracle Mile will be a virtual event for participants this year Sunday, June 5, which is National Survivorship Day. Beebe is asking participants to walk a mile at the location of their choice with family and friends and to tag photos with #BeebeMiracleMile2022. The event celebrates the special connection between cancer survivors and their caregivers, and it also provides an opportunity for the community to support the Beebe oncology department and its patients through fundraising and donations.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

