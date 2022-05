One of Oregon’s most unique beer festivals is coming back to Portland on Saturday, July 16th. Last held in Tokyo, Japan in 2019, the Fuji to Hood Japan/Oregon collaboration beer festival was initially launched in 2018 at Culmination Brewing and is planned to rotate between each counry alternating every year. Expanding by nearly twice the sizev as years past, this years Fuji to Hood features 20 collaborations between 40 craft beverage makers on each side of Oregon's Mt. Hood and Japan's Mt. Fuji.

