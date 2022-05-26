ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn interested in kick return specialist

By River Wells
 4 days ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers may be looking to get some more help on special teams.

On3 is reporting that Auburn is taking an interest in Iowa wideout transfer Charlie Jones, who they say is interested in the Plains as well (subscription required). Jones plays wide receiver, but he was primarily used by the Hawkeyes as a kick returner during his time in Iowa City and was named to the All-Big 10 first team for his efforts.

Auburn had a kick return committee of cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett and running back Jarquez Hunter in 2021. Pritchett had 10 returns for an average of 31.3 yards, while Hunter had 10 returns for an average of 19.5 yards. Auburn’s primary punt returner was wideout Demetris Robertson, who returned 12 punts for an average of 7.4 yards.

Jones, meanwhile, returned 37 kicks for the Hawkeyes on an average of 7.7 yards per punt return and 25.4 yards per kick return with a touchdown. He would certainly be an experienced returner for the Tigers, but he also has some experience at wideout as well — he caught 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, so he could find some use in the receiving room if he were to pick Auburn.

The Tigers could use any weapons they can get, and Jones would be able to offer his talents in multiple facets of the game. Jones has not released a list of final schools in the running at this time.

College Sports
