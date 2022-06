The Mission CISD incumbents swept the May 7 election, and on May 17 they were sworn into office, retaining their positions on the board of trustees. Judge Ignacio Mendoza swore in his wife, place 1 winner Veronica “Betty” Mendoza, who defeated her opponent Amanda Salinas O’Caña 3,109 votes to 1,850 votes. This win marks the start of Mendoza’s second full term as a trustee.

MISSION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO