SAN FRANCISCO -- This Sunday, the Carnaval Grand Parade returns to the streets of San Francisco's Mission, including a procession of lowriders that is always a highlight.40 years ago, Roberto Hernandez was engaged in what was considered at the time criminal activity: He was riding low and slow on the streets of San Francisco."I was arrested 113 times during that period," Hernandez said. The experience inspired him to form the Lowrider Council of San Francisco to fight police crackdowns on lowriders which he saw as being excessive and motivated by racial bias."Here in the Mission, we were not white; we were...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO