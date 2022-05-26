ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

WATCH: Young Whale Plays Near New Bedford Coast

By Kate Robinson
FUN 107
FUN 107
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW BEDFORD — Two boat captains with a local marine assistance company spotted a young whale apparently frolicking in the water just about a mile off New Bedford on Wednesday — and they captured the moment on video. TowBoatU.S. New Bedford owner Capt. Clint Allen said his...

fun107.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Several New England communities offering free beach passes to Native Americans: “This is a small but meaningful step”

Several communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are offering their own form of reparations to Native Americans by giving free summer beach permits to tribal members. In Massachusetts, the Cape Cod towns of Truro and Wellfleet will begin offering free permits to anyone with proof of tribal identification this summer, while Eastham began doing so in 2020. In Rhode Island, the Narragansett Town Council voted earlier this month to offer permits to members of the Narragansett tribe.
TRURO, MA
WBUR

Prepare for a hot and wet summer, New England

Get ready to sweat, New England — and maybe dig out your umbrella — because scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting a summer of above-average temperatures for much of the Northeast, and above-average rainfall for southern New England. The seasonal forecast is released four...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Here Are the Cleanest Beaches in the Boston Area

With warm weather returning, plenty of families in New England are planning out their beach trips for the summer ahead of time. There are plenty of things to factor in when planning where to go such as restaurants or nearby attractions for kids. But one standard that goes unsaid is the cleanliness of the water.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
City
Nantucket, MA
New Bedford, MA
Pets & Animals
WCVB

Massachusetts officials call for peaceful summer season after violence on popular beaches

BOSTON — Massachusetts law enforcement officials and clergy members prayed for peace on Sunday after recent violent incidents at popular beaches in the Greater Boston area. Those officials and clergy members gathered on Carson Beach, where five people — including two juveniles — were arrested last Saturday on charges that included disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer and possession of fireworks.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

3 easy grilling mistakes to avoid this summer

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Summer weather has arrived and that means it's grilling season. If you're the grillmeister, here are three tips to help ensure you don't get burned. Don't flip your food too much. If something's sticking to the grill it could be a sign it may not be ready to flip.
NEEDHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whale#Whaling#Us Coast Guard#Loft#Marine Fisheries
MassLive.com

Historic Miss Worcester Diner named best diner in Massachusetts by Food & Wine

The local classic Miss Worcester Diner has officially been named what many already knew: the best diner in the state. Food & Wine’s list of the best diners in each state released this week puts the old-school diner car at 300 Southbridge St. at the top in Massachusetts. The magazine noted the establishment’s storied history, where it started as a show model for the Worcester Lunch Car Company, earning it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts woman seriously injured after falling while hiking in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured after she fell 20 feet while hiking in New Hampshire on Sunday, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park around 12 p.m. found a woman who had lost consciousness for a “significant amount of time” as a result of a fall in the area of the White Dot Trail, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
NEWTON, NH
quincyquarry.com

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats? #quincypolice

Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy’s Crabtree Lane in Squantum terrorized by Dot Rats earlier this week?. The ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy appear to only be becoming even more dangerous. In any event as...
QUINCY, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s American Legion Post 1 Cancels Sunday Events

American Legion Post 1 is canceling today's events that were planned as part of the Memorial Day weekend observation in New Bedford. According to a Post 1 Facebook post, the Memorial Day exercise planned for Pine Grove Cemetery today at 10:30 a.m. has been canceled, along with the exercise planned at the Vietnam Veterans' Honor Roll at New Bedford City Hall that was planned for 12 p.m.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
rimonthly.com

What’s With the Poles in Warren?

A group of Cub Scouts examines a wooden pier at one of five locations along the coastal trails of the Touisset Marsh Wildlife Refuge in Warren. “Look, there’s a spider,” says one scout, pointing to a web-like mass spun into one of the chiseled Morse-code divots carved into the pier. The twenty-foot pole-like structure is part of an artistic environmental exhibit designed by Leonard Yui, associate professor of architecture at Roger Williams University, and facilitated by Audubon Society of Rhode Island’s senior director of conservation Scott Ruhren. The piers are also included in the exhibition “Rising Seas: Envisioning the Future Ocean State” taking place at Imago Gallery in Warren from April 21–May 29. A team of RWU architecture students and Audubon staff installed the piers that are each inscribed with Morse code containing passages from environmentalists. The messages translate to warnings about future sea level rise, and the poles demonstrate predicted flooding from storm events for the years 2050 and 2100. “I wanted to connect wanderers to a renewed understanding of nature — one that experientially relates the challenges of habitat change and sea level rise as well as to share how humans can directly intervene, like this so-called ‘architecture,’ to find common ground with our wild world,” Yui says. The structures, made from repurposed native Eastern white pine sourced from a local mill, are embedded with perches and holes to encourage habitat integration for birds and insects, including the spider creeping in a crevice.
WARREN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Big turnout for Rhode Island’s Torch Run Truck Convoy for Special Olympics

Last week nearly fifty trucks from over thirty trucking companies took part in Rhode Island’s first Torch Run Truck Convoy® for Special Olympics. Co-hosted by Special Olympics Rhode Island, the Rhode Island Trucking Association and various municipal and state enforcement agencies, the convoy began at the IGT Headquarters parking lot in West Greenwich led by a police escort, drove up Route 95 to Route 146 through Providence and returned to West Greenwich via Route 95.
PROVIDENCE, RI
capecod.com

MedFlight called after fall at Falmouth convenience store

FALMOUTH – Rescuers were called to the Cumberland Farms store on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth sometime after 10 AM Sunday morning after a woman had fallen and reportedly struck her head. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, a MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
WPRI 12 News

Taunton mill torn down after fire

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A day after flames tore through a historic mill building in Taunton fire crews were back on scene putting out flare ups. “It’s an old rubber roof, old timber– this buildings over a 100 years old,” Lt. Gregory Galivan said. When fire crews arrived on the scene on Saturday fire officials […]
FUN 107

Mystic Aquarium Debuts Adorable African Penguin Chicks

Three super-cute African Penguin chicks had their debut swim at Mystic Aquarium May 25 and guests were thrilled to see them. The babies were born back in February, but this week they were finally big enough to explore their habitat for the very first time. Lucky Mystic Aquarium guests who...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Family and friends search for missing Warwick woman

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Friends and family of Charlotte Lester, who disappeared nearly two weeks ago, held a search party on Sunday in hopes of finding answers. Friends said Lester, 44, was last seen on May 16th in the area of Post Road. Lester is described as a white woman with a slim to medium build. She’s 5 feet 7 inches tall with brown eyes.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy