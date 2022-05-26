JUST SOLD!! End-Unit Villa, Bishop’s Landing

Welcome to Bishops Landing-Resort Style Living! This Coastal Inspired End Unit Villa offers one level living at its best with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry room, great room, granite countertops, tile floors, rear patio with electric retractable awning , 2 car garage with 2 additional...
Are you in the process of considering whether to purchase a home? If so, you may be wondering about the steps you should take before making an offer on the house. Let's look at some of the key things to consider before placing an offer on a property you love. Being well prepared will put you in a better position to be successful and enjoy your housing choice.
The 7th Annual Crush Out Cancer Weekend will be observed Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. To honor National Cancer Survivors Day, Cancer Support Community Delaware is partnering with several coastal-area restaurant to celebrate cancer survivors and raise funds for its critical programming in Sussex County. Supporting restaurants offering...
GEORGETOWN, Del. - With a ceremonial groundbreaking Tuesday, phase one of the Park Avenue Relocation Project got underway. Currently, the Route 9 Truck Bypass, which travels on much of South Bedford Street Ext. and Park Avenue, is a difficult route to navigate with tight turns through residential neighborhoods. The project...
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the City of Milford held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Microtel by Wyndham in Milford. Located on Route 1 and surrounded by dining options, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milford is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel just a short drive from the warm sand of Bennett’s Pier Beach and shopping at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. It is just minutes from tournaments at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica and Sports at the Beach in Georgetown as well as Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the Mispillion Riverwalk and see marine life at DuPont Nature Center, as well as enjoy the inn’s fitness center, outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi.
Grand experiment continues to build on its success. th roughly 90% of the original Wilmington Riverfront project already spoken for, the Riverfront Development Corp. is making a dramatic expansion onto 86 acres on the east bank of the Christina. A master plan for Riverfront East calls for 4.7 million square...
Looking for lunch in Lewes, Delaware? This historic coastal town is home to several upscale restaurants. Here are three local restaurants in Lewes that will delight your senses with unique dishes and exceptional dining atmospheres.
Phase 7 of the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail is well underway. This phase, from Cool Spring Road to the Fisher Road-Hudson Road intersection between Lewes and Harbeson, varies from all other phases, which have followed an abandoned railroad line. Because there is not a signalized crossing of Route 9 at the Cool...
Looking to stay in shape during the summer season? The Body Shop Fitness Center has you covered with their “Summer Seasonal Membership” which is valid from Memorial Day-Labor Day. $199 for gym use and $239 unlimited (gym and group classes). Want to try out our facility? We have...
Roasting marshmallows over a campfireLeon Contreras on Unsplash. Whether you are glamping in an RV or roughing it in a tent, there are several campgrounds near Ocean City, MD that offer everything you need to have a fun, relaxing camping trip. Here are a few of the best campgrounds near Ocean City you can enjoy this summer.
Beginning Monday, June 6, Cave Neck Road and Atlantic Street in downtown Milton will be closed for about two weeks to replace crossroad pipes. According to a May 27 press release from the Delaware Department of Transportation, the road will be closed between Federal and Front streets. Work will be performed by George & Lynch and will comprise removing and replacing crossroad pipes.
62nd Lewes Antiques Show & Sale, Friday, July 8 & 9 from 10 am-5 pm • Admission: $5.00 • allows admission for both days. This two-day event is held at Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W 4th Street, Lewes, DE 19958. Whether you live locally or are visiting the Delaware beaches, come help us celebrate the 62nd anniversary of Lewes Antiques Show & Sale. This indoor show features quality antiques, collectibles, art & photography from 17 regional dealers & has something for everyone at reasonable prices. Bethel United Methodist Church is handicapped accessible. Lunch can be purchased; prepared by Bethel parishioners to include delectable homemade desserts. Free parking available. Self-guided tours of this historic church are available. Be sure to see the beautifully restored stained-glass windows. All proceeds benefit the capital campaign. In addition to the Antiques Show & Sale, the Bethel Women’s Ministry is sponsoring a “Priceless” Curiosity Shop located in the Parsonage Meeting House directly across from the church. It will be held over the same two days as the Antiques Show & Sale; please note the times: Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Bethel United Methodist Church, 129 W. Fourth Street, Historic Lewes. Questions: http://bethellewes.org 302-645-9426, office@bethellewes.org.
I have sold more units there than any other realtor or team combined in Delaware. I am not a team; I work directly with you. I provide you with unmatched marketing with additional online and print ads in publications such as the Cape Gazette, Washington Post, and Bethesda Magazine. No other realtor has the knowledge, experience, is as detail oriented or effective with well over 40 past transactions at The Henlopen, exceeding the volume of any team in Delaware. No other agent or team can represent you better, whether you are buying or selling!
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans at its May 12 meeting for the largest solar farm ever proposed in Sussex County. Then at its May 26 meeting, commissioners voted to recommend approval of the conditional-use application filed by Freeman Solar LLC of New York City, a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewal US. Plans are for a 75-megawatt, transmission-level solar farm on 351 acres of farmland owned by Calhoun Ventures of Milford. The project would be built on both sides of Calhoun Road on the outskirts of the City of Milford on the west side of Route 113.
Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Victoria’s as a participant for 2022. Victoria’s offers fine dining in an intimate setting overlooking the beach and boardwalk. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber...
27 apartment units in seven buildings owned by Adolf J. Pokorny were declared unfit for habitation on May 16; Mayor appeals to landlords to help the City identify new housing options for residents. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today that the City and numerous partners are working diligently to find...
If you're single for the summer, there's no better place to party than Ocean City, Maryland. While the town is known as America's Finest Family Resort, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs in Ocean City, Maryland that offer adults-only excitement. Whether you want to stay single or find a steamy summer romance, here are five places you can live your best life in Ocean City this summer.
Delaware State Parks officials say they're expecting a record number of visitors this summer, as people look to be outdoors. They're already coming off a record year in 2021 - seeing a 31% increase in annual passes, and this year's pass sale has so far surpassed last year's number. Visitation...
When a Lewes couple realized something had devoured all the fish and frogs in their garden pond, they went to work to find the culprit. Turns out their pond was a smorgasbord for local river otters. “We finally have accepted that a pond with fish is not a good idea....
Kathy Buschi of Milton will be releasing her new limited-edition print, “Blue Heron at Gordons Pond,” at the Lewes Historical Society’s Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, on the historical society grounds at 110 Shipcarpenter St., Lewes.
MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. – The Maryland Lottery says a $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Wicomico County last week. We’re told the Show Me $1,000,000 ticket was sold at Goose Creek #03, 24948 Ocean Gateway, in Mardela Springs. The player claimed the winning prize last week.
Comments / 0