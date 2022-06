Fractional viscoelastic rheological models, such as the Kelvin Voigt Fractional Derivative model, have been proposed in the literature for modelling shear wave propagation in soft tissue. In this article, our previously developed wave propagation model for transluminal propagation based on a Kelvin Voigt Fractional Derivative wave equation is experimentally validated. The transluminal procedure uses the transmission and detection of shear waves through the luminal wall. The model was compared against high-speed camera observations in translucent elastography phantoms with similar viscoelastic properties to prostate tissue. An ad hoc cross-correlation procedure was used to reconstruct the angular displacement from the high-speed camera observations. Rheometry and shear wave elastography were used for characterising the shear wave velocity dispersion curve for the phantoms. Fractional viscoelastic properties were derived after fitting the dispersion curve to its analytical expression. Propagation features and amplitude spectra from simulations and high-speed camera observations were compared. The obtained results indicate that the model replicates the experimental observations with acceptable accuracy. The model presented here provides a useful tool to model transluminal procedures based on wave propagation and its interaction with the mechanical properties of the tissue outside the lumen.

