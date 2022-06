The six graduates accepted to U.S. Service Academies are: of Cherokee HS, Joel Stahl, U.S. Air Force Academy and Toby Thompson, U.S. Military Academy West Point; of Creekview HS, Ty Hubert, U.S. Air Force Academy and Tyler Stevens, U.S. Air Force Academy; of River Ridge HS, Brian Bradley, U.S. Air Force Academy; and of Sequoyah HS, Charlie Throne, U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO