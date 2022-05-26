ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Loved Jazz Musician Ellyn Rucker Passes

By Songwriter’s Corner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Ben Makinen on Facebook: Our beloved jazz chanteuse has passed away. Today is beyond words… you all know she is featured in my film JazzTown… I have too much emotion… she was one of my first mentors in Denver… my father had a crush on her and came to all...

