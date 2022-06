May 31, 2022 – The future High Point newcomer’s school will be the first in North Carolina named after a Latino person. The Guilford County School Board of Education approved the name Sylvia Mendez Newcomers School during its work session Tuesday. The vote came after a 30-minute public hearing at the session, and 30-day public comment period. The board received overwhelming support for the name, which honors civil rights activist Sylvia Mendez.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO