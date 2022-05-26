ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two beachfront hotels get $105 million refinacing

By Louis Llovio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo popular St. Pete Beach resorts have been refinanced for $105 million. The properties — Bellwether Beach Resort and the Beachcomber Beach Resort — are just a couple blocks from each other and sit on...

#Hotels#Pete Beach#Cbre#German
