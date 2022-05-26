Two beachfront hotels get $105 million refinacing

Two popular St. Pete Beach resorts have been refinanced for $105 million. The properties — Bellwether Beach Resort and the Beachcomber Beach Resort — are just a couple blocks from each other and sit on...
A Swedish construction company has taken on the building of a new $19.5 million campus for a Hillsborough County school for children with emotional and behavioral needs. Skanska, whose local office built the University of South Florida Health’s Morsani College of Medicine & Heart Institute at Water Street; Julian B. Lane Park in Tampa; and the St. Pete Pier, is now building the replacement for the Dorothy Thomas Exceptional Center.
Key takeaway: The Sason Organization, a New York real estate investment firm buying office buildings in Tampa, is transforming properties it buys to fit the modern workforce. Core challenge: Investing in office space is still risky as companies nationwide continue to consider how employees will work going into the future.
Over the past two years, Southwest Florida has become the nation’s most popular destination for relocation. In 2021 alone, more than 547,000 people made the jump to the Sunshine State causing real estate prices to surge. The jewel of SWFL continues to be Naples. According to real estate analysis Rexter Marqueses of Mashvisor, Naples is one the most desirable places in the United States, ranking No. 7 in the U.S. News Best Places study of 150 metro areas. The city also topped the Best Places to Live in Florida. It also ranked favorably in other categories, including:
Operating at near or full capacity since opening on Nov. 11, 2021, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is already poised for expansion. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has announced a $113 million plan to add a third patient care tower to meet what it says is southern Sarasota County's growing needs. During...
Home prices have risen across the country over the last year to reach price ranges that are shocking to some buyers. On average, home prices in the United States rose over 18%, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller US National Home Price Index. Moreover, according to a survey from OJO labs, 11 United States metros now have a median sold home price of over $500,000.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A church in Clearwater recently gained some insight into its history after making an interesting discovery inside the building walls — a time capsule. After Sunday service at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, the congregation gathered for a meal — and to get a glimpse at a piece of the past hidden behind the walls for more than 70 years.
A prominent spot in Southwest Florida, the northwest corner of Estero Parkway and Three Oaks Parkway, is about to become a big-time shot across the bow in the battle to treat cancer. It’s there, on 4.4 acres at 9961 Estero Oaks Drive, where Southwest Florida Proton, affiliated with Advocate Radiation...
Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
TAMPA, Fla. - Since opening last year, Grand Cathedral Cigars has quickly become a fan favorite in the Cigar City. "Local people all throughout Tampa have just adopted us with open arms. We're really lucky," said proprietor Angela Yue. The popular cigar bar has the glowing Google reviews to show...
May 27, 2022 - According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s (MIT) Living Wage Calculator, in 2021, the average livable wage for a single person in Florida was $30,825. That amount has increased to $35,858. The cost of living is higher in Pinellas, with the calculator stating that one person needs to make at least $36, 846. In Citrus County, located in the northernmost section of the Tampa Bay region, a person needs to make a minimum of $31,866 to "live."
Carmine Iavarone is part of three generations of family who own several iconic, longtime restaurants in Tampa. He opened Iavarone’s Italian Steakhouse 30 years ago in Carrollwood. My father came from Naples, Italy. My mother is from New York. Her family is Sicilian. They were great, hardworking people and...
May 31 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video when she spotted an alligator beating the Memorial Day heat by taking a swim in her backyard pool. Stacy Guennoun of Windermere said she spotted the gator taking a swim in her backyard pool about 8 a.m. Monday. Guennoun contacted police...
With the times changing and the advancements of computers, emails and drones, the Lakeland USPS will be sold to those who will make Florida better! They already made us better with their “vaccines” that need to be taken 6 times a year because they really don’t work, and the constant mask-wearing of the believers that doesn’t help anything, but Lakelanders are EXCITED ABOUT BILL GATES & WHAT’S NEXT FOR LAKELAND!
Is it really necessary to splash “Villager” as a headline so much that the communities around us think everyone that lives here are either drunks or entitled old people? I don’t often see Wildwood or other cities surrounding The Villages as the headline. It’s fine if you’d...
Cape Coral, Florida – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by John Mantell. Craving a relaxing gondola ride down a Venetian canal, but don’t want to fly all the way to Italy this summer? Try Cape Coral, Florida, instead. This small Florida city has over 400 miles of canals,...
TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating whether something in the water poisoned more than 20 ducks at a residential pond in Citrus Park. Residents first noticed two dead ducks on Tuesday and say since then more have turned up dead. As of Sunday,...
