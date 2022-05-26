ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

City Council welcomes new member

cityofroseburg.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. – The Roseburg City Council recently welcomed its newest member, Kylee Rummel, who was appointed earlier this month. She took the oath of office on Monday, May 9, after the City Council appointed her to replace Alison Eggers as the Ward 1, position 1, Councilor. Rummel,...

cityofroseburg.org

Comments / 1

Related
lcctorch.com

City of Eugene Considering a Purchase of the Mary Spilde Center

Recent revelations that the city of Eugene is considering turning their temporary lease into a permanent solution has been called “surprising and jarring” by Lane Community College staff that work at the downtown campus. In 2020, LCC administration and the City of Eugene negotiated a temporary lease of the Mary Spilde Center. They are using classrooms and instructor offices for council meetings and office space. The lease ends in January, 2023. At the council work session on May 25, several city councilors expressed interest in making the temporary space permanent.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG ANNOUNCES PASSING OF RETIRED K9 DORA

The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
ROSEBURG, OR
ijpr.org

Historic Talent garage gets money to rebuild after Almeda Fire

The garage was originally built in the 1920s and served as one of the first car service stations in the area. It stood for 96 years before being largely destroyed in the 2020 Almeda Fire. The fire devastated the towns of Talent and Phoenix, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.
TALENT, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: Brookings McKay's Market opening date delays

Brookings, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lisa None emailed in asking:. "McKay's Market in Brookings: What could possibly be taking so long for construction permits to be approved by Curry County? It was initially set to open Sept 2021 and here it is 8 months later. It's not like they are building a whole new building, they are moving into a site that was previously a grocery store so its remodeling."
BROOKINGS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
hh-today.com

The old Oregon Electric depot: Keeping track

Where Albany downtown building revival projects are concerned, everything seems to take longer than expected. That includes the much-anticipated sale and restoration of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot on Fifth Avenue. It was in January that Janel and Matt Bennett, owners of the renowned Sybaris Bistro, announced they were...
ALBANY, OR
KDRV

Former Talent City Manager won primary for U.S. House seat

SALEM, Ore. -- A former Talent interim city manager is the winner of this month's Oregon U.S. House 5th District representative primary election. Seven-term U.S. Representative Kurt Schrader lost the Democratic primary to progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The vote count in the state’s 5th Congressional District was delayed by ballots...
TALENT, OR
oregontoday.net

Pelican Harbor Food Bank, May 30

City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
NORTH BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Economy#Parks Recreation#Politics Local#The Roseburg City Council#The City Council#Ucan#The University Of Oregon
opb.org

Western Oregon University appointing new president, former pick backs out

Western Oregon University announced Tuesday that its board of trustees plans to appoint a new university president next week, after they already named a different person president a little over a month ago. The WOU Board had initially appointed Sukhwant Jhaj as the new president last month, but, according to...
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, a water supply plan from Oregon’s Water Resources Department and a road permit from Linn County before its launch.
LINN COUNTY, OR
sou.edu

Fire in Downtown Ashland Affects Community

On May 11, 2022, a fire broke out in the Ashland Plaza above Little Tokyo and Mountain Provisions, resulting in the destruction of two apartments and three offices. Luckily no one was harmed despite the damages caused to the buildings. One cat, Mimi, was rescued from the blaze by firefighters and returned to its owner.
ASHLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., May 30

OHA report, May 27, 2022 – Cases: 1,930 new, 760,804 total; Deaths: 1 new, 7,611 total; Hospitalized: 299, 8 fewer than Thursday, May 26, 2022. CHW report, May 27, 2022 – New cases: 10; Active cases: 209; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0; Total cases: 11,060.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

WLFEA Chief’s Contract Extended; 100 Years of Oregon Parks; COVID-19; Memorial Day; Fall Chinook Season Cancelled

A joint executive board meeting of Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue and Western Lane Ambulance met on Thursday to discuss the tenure of Chief Michael Schick and the impact he has had on the organization. Immediately following that meeting the boards met in regular session and praised the Chief for the work that has been done and the manner it which it was conducted. Over the past several years the entities have been working on developing a new plan for moving forward which included the creation of the West Lane Fire and EMS Authority. The Chief also led the district through a tough political enslaught against the levy that provides the operating capital for Western Lane Ambulance District. WLAD Director Mike Webb says that time after time Chief Schick proved he was the right person for the position.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Memorial Day in Western Oregon honors 1 million US war dead dating back to Civil War

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Western Oregon paused Monday to honor Americans who paid the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives in the line of military service. Memorial Day, originally called Decoration Day, is a day of remembrance for those who died in service to their country. The holiday was officially proclaimed in 1868 to honor Union and Confederate soldiers and was expanded after World War I to honor those who died in all wars. It became an official federal holiday in 1971, known as Prayer for Peace, Memorial Day. Today, Memorial Day honors over 1 million men and women who have died in military service since the Civil War began in 1861.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Eagle Point National Cemetery to hold first Memorial Day ceremony since 2019

EAGLE POINT, Ore. -- The Eagle Point National Cemetery will hold its first Memorial Day ceremony since 2019 on Monday, May 30. Senator Ron Wyden, Representative Cliff Bentz and others are scheduled to attend. On Monday, May, 30, The Department of Veterans Affairs Eagle Point National Cemetery will host a...
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/30 Memorial Day – Jet Flyover Schedule, Eagle Point National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Boatnik Festival Highlights Today

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
EAGLE POINT, OR
kezi.com

U of O students quarantining in dorm rooms due to limited room assignment space

EUGENE, Ore.— Some University of Oregon students said they're having to quarantine in their dorm rooms because they claim there's not enough space in the temporary housing for those who test positive for COVID-19. According to the University's website, if a student tests positive for COVID-19 and a temporary quarantine room isn't available, students have to isolate themselves in their dorm room instead.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRASH TO TREASURE SALE TO BE HOSTED BY MASTER GARDENERS

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are hosting a Trash to Treasures sale on Saturday at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Street. The event will include furniture, books, appliances, gardening equipment, electronics, plants and much more. Proceeds will help support the many educational programs that Master Gardeners offer to home gardeners.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy