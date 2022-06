Doug Hiatt of Owatonna died May 27, 2022, at Owatonna Hospital Emergency Room. A memorial service is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Brick–Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna. Friends may greet the family on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 4–7 p.m. at Brick – Meger Funeral Home and one hour prior to the memorial service on Friday. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

