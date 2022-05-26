ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join the City of Murrieta for a Memorial Day Observance Ceremony

On Monday, May 30, 2022, the City of Murrieta will host a Memorial Day Observance Ceremony, honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our nation's freedom. The ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. at the Murrieta Veterans Memorial at Town Square Park (11 Town Square Park, Murrieta, CA 92562).

The City of Murrieta takes pride in honoring local heroes and remembering their service. The ceremony features honorary guest speakers, including an invocation by Chaplain Lt. Col. Amy Hunt, United States Air Force and a keynote address by Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Pennington, United States Air Force, a wreath laying ceremony, and playing of taps.

In addition to the ceremony, attendees are encouraged to pay their respects to the four Murrieta sons who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country or in aid to others at the Murrieta Fallen Warriors Monument:

  • Nicholas Gideon, July 6, 2009, Army, Operation Enduring Freedom
  • Eric Williams, July 23, 2012, Airborne, Operation Enduring Freedom
  • Clinton Ruiz, October 25, 2012, Airborne, Operation Enduring Freedom
  • Eric Seaman, May 12, 2015, Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 469, Charikot, Nepal

The Rotary Club of Murrieta will also post their Local Heroes flags near the memorial. The Local Heroes flags are dedicated to military personnel from Riverside and San Bernardino Counties who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since 2003. Each flag has ribbon with a tag noting each service member’s branch of service (Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines or Navy), rank (Private to Major), name, age, hometown, and date of death. These 127 flags represent local men and women.

Murrieta /mjʊriːˈɛtə/ is a city in southwestern Riverside County, California, United States. The population of Murrieta was 103,466 at the 2010 census. Murrieta experienced a 133.7% population increase between 2000 and 2010, according to the most recent census, making Murrieta one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. Largely residential in character, Murrieta is typically characterized as a bedroom community. Murrieta is bordered by the city of Temecula to the south, the cities of Menifee and Wildomar to the north, and the unincorporated community of French Valley to the east. Murrieta is located in the center of the Los Angeles-San Diego mega-region. Murrieta is named for Juan Murrieta, a Californio ranchero who founded the town.

