ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

ADA ramps project starts Tuesday

cityofroseburg.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. – Drivers should expect lane closures and brief delays on NE Stephens Street this summer during sidewalk ramp construction. On Tuesday, May 31, City contractors will begin a project to update all sidewalk ramps on about a mile-long stretch of NE Stephens...

cityofroseburg.org

Comments / 4

Related
sou.edu

Fire in Downtown Ashland Affects Community

On May 11, 2022, a fire broke out in the Ashland Plaza above Little Tokyo and Mountain Provisions, resulting in the destruction of two apartments and three offices. Luckily no one was harmed despite the damages caused to the buildings. One cat, Mimi, was rescued from the blaze by firefighters and returned to its owner.
ASHLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Historic Talent garage gets money to rebuild after Almeda Fire

The garage was originally built in the 1920s and served as one of the first car service stations in the area. It stood for 96 years before being largely destroyed in the 2020 Almeda Fire. The fire devastated the towns of Talent and Phoenix, destroying thousands of homes and businesses.
KXL

Oregon DMV Closes Offices Due To Staffing Shortages

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staffing shortages have closed some Oregon DMV offices on Tuesday. The department said their offices in Ashland, Cave Junction, downtown Portland, Lebanon, Redmond, Sandy and Stayton are closed. “We’re closing six of our smaller offices and redeploying those people to nearby offices that need them on...
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

The old Oregon Electric depot: Keeping track

Where Albany downtown building revival projects are concerned, everything seems to take longer than expected. That includes the much-anticipated sale and restoration of the historic Oregon Electric Railway depot on Fifth Avenue. It was in January that Janel and Matt Bennett, owners of the renowned Sybaris Bistro, announced they were...
ALBANY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Traffic
Roseburg, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
oregontoday.net

Pelican Harbor Food Bank, May 30

City of North Bend release – The nonprofit Pelican Harbor Food-Bank, which feeds 500-600 local families, needs temporary space. At the same time, it will search for a permanent home in the North Bend/Coos Bay community. The independent food bank requires the use of a warehouse with approximately 20,000 square feet but will consider smaller. Co-Founder and Director Laurel Broman said they need to vacate their present location in the former Macy’s at Pony Village Mall. The organization is hoping someone can donate three or more acres with proper zoning that would allow them to seek grants and donations to build a permanent home. In 2021, Pelican Harbor doled out 2,053,000 pounds of product to a struggling community. The food bank expects to dwarf that number and has already received 850,000 pounds in the past four months. Laurel says she has seen as many as 1,000 families served when the food bank has secured a meat truck. If you can help, please contact 541-456-6696 or email noemptytummies@yahoo.com.
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG ANNOUNCES PASSING OF RETIRED K9 DORA

The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Car crash closes down parts of Hwy 126 near Greenhill road

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police and Eugene Springfield fire are working to clear a two-car crash that temporarily shut down parts of Highway 126. Around 1:44 p.m., two cars crashed, with one car against a pole and the driver stuck inside. The fire department was able to get the person...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Ada#Ne Stephens Street#Americans#Ne Oakland Avenue
philomathnews.com

Oregon ag officials give tentative approval to controversial Foster Farms chicken facility

The Oregon Department of Agriculture has approved a controversial industrial chicken farm in Linn County, provided it meets a few conditions. The department said plans for J-S Ranch, which projects raising 3.4 million chickens a year for Foster Farms, can move forward as long as the owner, Eric Simon, obtains a stormwater construction permit from the Department of Environmental Quality, a water supply plan from Oregon’s Water Resources Department and a road permit from Linn County before its launch.
LINN COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/30 Memorial Day – Jet Flyover Schedule, Eagle Point National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Boatnik Festival Highlights Today

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
EAGLE POINT, OR
kezi.com

Lebanon fire crews put out two structure fires

LEBANON, Ore.-- The Lebanon Fire District responded to two structure fires in the last two days. Officials said a 40 by 100 foot storage building caught fire at the corner of Lacomb Drive and Totem Pole Road. The fire required 16 people as well as multiple apparatus to put out,...
LEBANON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KDRV

Plane crashes into Rogue River near Galice, Oregon

A small plane has crashed into the Rogue River near Galice, Oregon, a few miles down river from the town of Merlin. A call came in at 9:28 AM for an aircraft crash at Ennis Riffle Campground. No injuries were reported from the crash. the aircraft, a 2002 Van RV4...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRAFFIC DELAYS NEAR REEDSPORT AND SCOTTSBURG LIKELY

Visitors to the southern Oregon coast should expect delays heading north on U.S.101 through Reedsport on Monday. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said in recent years, northbound traffic has backed up from Reedsport to Winchester Bay during peak Memorial Day traffic hours, which are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Latham said that is when many holiday travelers are heading home.
SCOTTSBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED PLANT THEFTS

Roseburg Police cited a woman after an alleged plant theft incident early Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. the 61-year old was found with multiple potted plants in her vehicle, next to the front doors of Bi-Mart, in the 1300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The woman could not provide a receipt and store management wanted to pursue charges.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, May 30

According to an entry on the NBPD log for May 26, 1:52 a.m., 3201 Tremont Ave., Mill Casino, “trespass in progress,” 38-year old Janice Monic Sanders charged with Criminal Trespass II, “cited in lieu of custody.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log for May...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
kqennewsradio.com

EXPECT DELAYS ON INTERSTATE FIVE SOUTH OF ASHLAND

Drivers on the Interstate 5 corridor between Ashland and the California border should expect delays due to construction on the Siskiyou Summit during the Memorial Day weekend. Gary Leaming of the Oregon Department of Transportation said while ODOT will pull most statewide lane restrictions over the holiday, the single lane of traffic in each direction on the freeway south of Ashland will continue. Leaming said that full depth reconstruction of the southbound slow lane continues into next month. Drivers should give themselves more time and extra following distance for safety.
KTVL

Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Rogue River near Merlin

MERLIN — No one was injured when a small aircraft crashed into the Rogue River near Ennis Riffle Campground on Galice Road around 9:30 on Tuesday, May 31. The 2002 VANS R-V-A plane's single-engine failed while flying over Hellgate Canyon. The pilot was able to make an emergency landing, safely gliding onto the Rogue River without any injuries. Both the pilot and the passenger safely climbed out of the aircraft.
MERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON 38 TRAFFIC MOVES ONTO NEW SCOTTSBURG BRIDGE

The new Scottsburg Bridge is open, though it’s not quite finished. Dan Latham of the Oregon Department of Transportation said the bridge, which spans the Umpqua River sixteen miles east of Reedsport, was opened to a single lane of traffic at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday. Latham said over the next...

Comments / 0

Community Policy