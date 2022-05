CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Downtown Farmer’s Market of the year was held in Cedar Rapids on May 28. This was the first time that the Downtown Farmers Market has been without any COVID-19-related restrictions since 2019. In 2020 the event was canceled due to the pandemic. The 2021 edition was held with certain restrictions, such as spacing and a single direction of flow, to limit the virus’ spread.

