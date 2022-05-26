ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rancho Cucamonga earns 2022 SCAG Sustainability Award

Rancho Cucamonga, California
Rancho Cucamonga, California
 6 days ago

Southern California is doing some amazing work on improving #sustainability in the region, and Rancho Cucamonga is proud to be a part of it!

We are honored to have received a 2022 SCAG Sustainability Award for Efficient & Sustainable Land Use for our PlanRC General Plan Update.

In the General Plan Update, health, stewardship, and equity emerged as the core values the community finds most important and aspirational. Each chapter of this plan is rooted in the vision and core values, with an expectation that the future can be harnessed to improve on the past. With a focus on reducing greenhouse gases to nearly 50 percent of 2018 levels by 2040, the City planned infill development to align with public transportation to support new development. Additional mobility choices in the form of new bike paths compliments miles of natural trails created for recreation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Government
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transportation
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Rancho Cucamonga, California

Rancho Cucamonga, California

42
Followers
130
Post
931
Views
ABOUT

Rancho Cucamonga is a city located just south of the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains and Angeles National Forest in San Bernardino County, California, United States. About 37 miles (60 km)

Comments / 0

Community Policy