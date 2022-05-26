ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algona, IA

Caddyshack gets a fresh new look

Algona Upper Des Moines
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALGONA—When Caddyshack in Algona opens for the season on Tuesday,...

algona.com

KDHL AM 920

Iowa Native Directs Highly Anticipated 2022 Summer Blockbuster

The movie is already shattering records, and The Hollywood Reporter says it's on pace to gross a total of $92 million by the end of its Memorial Day weekend opening--others predict over $100 million. Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick earned a huge $19.3 million in previews as it began...
KOEL 950 AM

One Of The Strangest Airbnbs Is In Clear Lake

It seems like every now and then a strange Airbnb listing will just pop up. Normally people don't think of Iowa as a great vacation or getaway destination, but they are surely mistaken! Some of these strange listings are just proof of that!. If you're looking for a unique vacation...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
Hot 104.7

The 10 Highest Rated Disc Golf Courses in Iowa

With the first day of spring being this past week, it's time to end your winter hibernation, get outside, and start working on that farmer's tan. A sport that continues to grow in the midwest, at a fairly rapid pace, is disc golf, or some might know it as frisbee golf. Whether you're a long-time disc golf veteran or brand new to the game, you might not know Iowa is known for having some of the best disc golf courses in the midwest. If you're unfamiliar with what disc golf is, think golf but with discs. You try to throw your disc into the basket in as few shots as possible. If you don't know what a disc golf basket looks like, here you go.
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Fundraiser for former Sheldon couple June 4

SHELDON—Sonia Egdorf is stubborn but what could be considered a character flaw is also what’s kept her alive over the past two decades. Since the age of 18, the Sheldon native has dealt with three rounds of cancer, more than 20 surgeries and as she describes on her Instagram page, “a close brush with death more than once.” The many cancer treatments have led to Stage 4 heart failure and Stage 3 kidney failure.
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Ways Iowa Residents Can Acquire Fishing Licenses

Fishing is a fun activity for Iowans in the summer months and the Department of Natural Resources discusses ways to acquire licenses. Guthrie County DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy King states times have changed and the easiest way to buy a fishing license is digitally. He describes the best practices to be able to fish legally.
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Monday storms cause heavy damage in Boone, Hamilton counties

IOWA — Several rounds of storms moved through central Iowa Monday night causing damage in some parts of the state. Most of the damage was concentrated in north-central Iowa where straight-line winds are to blame for tree and structure damage in Boxholm, Williams, and Kamrar. Storm Damage Boxholm (Boone County) Damon sent us these photos […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Firefighters use rope to rescue stranded Iowa kayaker

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa kayaker was rescued Friday night after her kayak capsized in the South Skunk River. Ames Fire Department responded to North River Valley Park, 725 East 13th St., at 5:50 p.m. The kayaker had capsized in the rapids at the low head dam site and...
AMES, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fire forces evacuation of Waverly GMT plant

WAVERLY, Iowa — Flames erupted at a Waverly plant Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to GMT around 3:00pm Sunday. Workers at the plant tell Iowa's News Now a dunage fire is responsible. Dunage is loose wood or matting used to keep cargo in position within a ship's hold. Everyone...
WAVERLY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Residential House Fire Reported in Marshalltown

The Marshalltown Fire Department was called to a residential house fire in the community on Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 2:3 0p.m., the Marshall County 9-1-1 Dispatch Center received a call from an individual of a fire in progress at a home located at 506 South 5th Street in Marshalltown. When...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
98.1 KHAK

Over 500 Teachers Are Set to Resign in This One Iowa Metro Area

The pandemic was incredibly difficult for teachers. My mom and sister, who both teach at the middle school level, have been through the absolute ringer. My mom just retired because she was ready to be done with it all. My sister, who just had a beautiful baby girl, went through the last nine months of her job pregnant.
951thebull.com

One Person Wounded in North Iowa Campground Shooting

A parking issue appears to have led to one person being shot at a campground in Mason City Friday night. The Mason City Police Department says a disagreement between campers at the MacNider Campground (901 Birch Drive) led to the shooting, reported to authorities shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found one person who had been struck by gunfire and transported the unidentified victim to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by Mason City Fire Department paramedics. Law enforcement quickly identified the shooter and took the unnamed subject into custody.
Radio Iowa

NW Iowa teen dies in rollover of overloaded UTV

A 19-year-old Sioux City woman died in a UTV crash early Monday in rural Plymouth County. The Iowa State Patrol says Zoey Rene Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle down a hill on private property at 12:20 a.m. Investigators say Cason braked and turned to avoid hitting a fence...
SIOUX CITY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Vehicle Crash Results in Injuries Near Jefferson Saturday Morning

A two vehicle crash resulted in injuries Saturday morning in Greene County. Sheriff Jack Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the crash was between an SUV and a tractor on Highway 30, east of Sparky’s in Jefferson after 9am. Both lanes of the highway were temporarily closed as crews were on scene. Williams says the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance. He adds the both lanes are back open.
JEFFERSON, IA
KCCI.com

State Patrol reports multiple fatal crashes on holiday weekend

Four people have died in four separate crashes since Saturday according to the Iowa State Patrol. Those crashes happened in Dubuque, Montgomery, Plymouth, and Pottawattamie counties. A vehicle lost control, entered a ditch and rolled at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday in Dubuque County. The crash resulted in the death of...
DUBUQUE, IA
kicdam.com

Trial Date Set For Former Armstrong City Officials

Armstrong, IA (KICD)– A trial date has been set for three of five former Armstrong city officials charged as part of a long-term investigation. Gregg Buum, Craig Merril and Connie Thackery will all go in front of a jury in November after they were all charged in February 2021 with various offenses ranging from theft to ongoing criminal conduct, assault with with a dangerous weapon and various forms of misconduct.
ARMSTRONG, IA

