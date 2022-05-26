ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WATCH: 2022 White Label World Expo (Las Vegas) highlights and interviews

By Jason Rzucidlo
Americajr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the 2022 White Label World Expo. White label products are private label products like the Kirkland Brand is for Costco....

americajr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: Rock band X Ambassadors perform at Fremont Street Experience

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas for their free Downtown Rocks summer concert series. In this gallery, you’ll see photos of rock band X Ambassadors who performed on Saturday, May 28. X Ambassadors – Sam Nelson Harris, Casey Harris, and Adam Levin – made their full-length debut with VHS, a 2015 release that saw the band transition from Ithaca alt-rockers and Brooklyn-indie-scene outsiders to Billboard stalwarts. Certified platinum, VHS provided an intimate look at Sam and his brother Casey’s youth, delivering the genre-defying, multi-platinum hits “Unsteady” and “Renegades” and leading to a three-year global touring odyssey as well as a string of high-profile festival performances. VHS was followed by X Ambassadors’ 2019 sophomore album ORION, which the band supported with an extensive headline tour of the U.S. A project inspired by ’60s and ’70s soul and R&B, the band’s Belong EP, arrived in March 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy