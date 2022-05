OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A felon accused of terrorizing several Omahans last fall is finally back in Nebraska to face the charges. Since November, Vernon Williams of Omaha, 29, has been serving time in Iowa jails and prisons. On Thursday, he appeared before a Douglas County Judge for the first time since he allegedly ran from police.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO