Atlanta, GA

Falcons' Jeremy McNichols: Signs with ATL

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McNichols signed with the Falcons on Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. This will be the eighth team McNichols has spent time with since the Bucs made him a fifth-round pick in...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Pirates' Cole Tucker: Designated for assignment

Tucker was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Monday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Tucker is still just 25 years old, and the 2014 first-round pick once had a fair amount of prospect pedigree, but he simply hasn't done nearly enough at the big-league level thus far in his career. In 469 plate appearances split across four seasons, he's hit just .211/.259/.314 with five homers and four steals. The Pirates elected to give his roster spot to Yu Chang, who was acquired in a trade with the Guardians.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' MacKenzie Gore: No-decision in dominant performance

Gore didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 4-2 win against Pittsburgh, allowing two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings. Gore shut down the Pirates offense by throwing 66 of 93 pitches for strikes with a season-high nine strikeouts and an impressive 15 swinging strikes. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, the bullpen let in two runs in the eighth to immediately spoil the rookie's excellent performance. Gore has now held opposing offenses to three runs or fewer in each of his seven starts while allowing just one run over his last 16 innings to lower his ERA to an impressive 1.71. He'll look to keep the momentum rolling against Milwaukee next weekend.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Travis Jonsen: Arrested on DUI charge

Jonsen was arrested Monday morning by the Tampa Police Department on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Jonsen spent the 2020 season and parts of the 2021 campaign on the Buccaneers' practice squad, but he's never made the 53-man roster. The 25-year-old wideout was likely facing long odds odds to make the final roster prior to his arrest. It's possible that Jonsen could face a suspension if the NFL deems him to have violated the substance abuse policy.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Hits third long ball

Mateo went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Friday's 12-8 win against the Red Sox. Mateo came to the plate with two on and one out during the seventh inning, and he delivered with a three-run home run to start the comeback and bring Baltimore within three runs. Despite hitting his third home run of the season, the 1-for-5 effort dropped the 26-year-old's average to .207, and he's also struck out 15 times in his past 10 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Mike Moustakas: On bench Saturday

Moustakas will sit Saturday against the Giants. Saturday's starter Alex Wood is the third consecutive southpaw the Reds have faced, with Moustakas sitting in two of those three contests. Brandon Drury will start at the hot corner on this occasion.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Twins' Carlos Correa: Not starting Monday

Correa is on the bench for Monday's contest against the Tigers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Correa will get a day off after playing seven straight games, producing 10 hits including two doubles and a homer in those contests. Jorge Polanco will slide over to shortstop and bat third in Monday's matchup with the Tigers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Ethan Small: Sent down following debut

Small was optioned to Triple-A Nashville following the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Small made his major-league debut as the starter in Monday's matinee, and he allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out four in 2.2 innings. While it wouldn't be surprising to see the southpaw claim a more permanent rotation spot at some point this year, he'll head back to Nashville, where he's posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 38.1 innings over eight starts this year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Four-game on-base streak at Tacoma

White (groin), who went 1-for-4 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Las Vegas on Sunday, has reached safely in four straight games for the Rainiers. The rehabbing infielder is still sitting on a .136 average and .406 OPS during his seven-game rehab...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Not starting Monday

Myers (knee) will sit Monday against the Cardinals. Myers will be on the bench for the second straight game while he deals with right knee inflammation. Jose Azocar gets the start in right field for the second straight game. Myers was reportedly available off the bench Sunday against the Pirates, so it's likely he's available in a similar capacity Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence already seeing the benefits in having Doug Pederson as a former NFL quarterback

One of the biggest assets toward the Jacksonville Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as head coach was the immediate development of Trevor Lawrence. Pederson has already declared the 2022 season is Lawrence's rookie year, having the young quarterback throw everything he learned from his real 2021 rookie season under exiled former coach Urban Meyer out the window.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Braves' Jesus Cruz: Gets call-up to Atlanta

Atlanta selected Cruz's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. After getting released by the Cardinals late in spring training, Cruz landed a minor-league deal with Atlanta on April 6 and was assigned to Gwinnett later that month. The 27-year-old right-hander emerged as one of the top arms out of the Gwinnett bullpen, accruing a 2.84 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 20:1 K:BB in 12.2 innings. Atlanta will add him to the 26-man active roster as a replacement for lefty Tucker Davidson, who was optioned to Gwinnett in a corresponding move.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Remains sidelined

Tucker (foot) remains on the bench Monday against Oakland, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Tucker left Saturday's game against the Mariners with left foot discomfort and didn't take part in Sunday's season finale. He'll wind up missing at least two starts, though the Astros haven't indicated he'll need a trip to the injured list. Chas McCormick starts in right field in his absence.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Celtics' Marcus Smart: Questionable for Game 7

Smart (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Heat. Smart continues to deal with a bothersome ankle injury, though he played 40 minutes in the Game 6 loss and posted 14 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. It seems likely that he'll be available in the do-or-die situation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Joining rotation Monday

The Cardinals plan to call up Naughton from Triple-A Memphis and have him start Monday's game against the Padres in St. Louis, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. St. Louis will have to move a player off the 26-man active roster to clear a spot for Naughton, who is poised to rejoin the big club after a week-and-a-half-long stint in the minors. Between his 13 outings in the majors and at Triple-A this season, Naughton hasn't pitched more than 3.1 innings, so he'll likely have a strict cap on his pitch count Monday. Whether he sticks in the rotation beyond Monday may hinge on the availability of Steven Matz (shoulder), who resumed throwing Sunday and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list in the first week of June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

