Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek school officials prepare for shootings, emergencies

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3li4It_0fri6Wly00

As the nation continues to process and mourn the murders of 19 fourth graders and two adults in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, parents in Queen Creek are likely wondering how safe their children are in their schools.

On Tuesday, May 24, a lone gunman barricaded himself in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The death toll is second only to the Sandy Hook, Connecticut, school shooting as the nation’s deadliest.

Although schools are closed for the summer, on the day after the Texas mass shooting, the Queen Creek Police Department made sure they were visible and patrolling near schools.

“Most of our schools are already out for the summer, but the few that are still open we have had increased patrols and police presence around the schools in general,” Queen Creek Police Department Chief Randy Brice said. “All the beat officers were basically told to go check out the schools in their beat area, so to speak. Just drive by and ... keep an eye out. But other than that, the school districts have their own safety plans, and we continually work with them to provide suggestions and update things and that will continue.”

For its part, the Queen Creek Unified School District, which is the largest in the town and extends into Mesa, partners with local public safety experts to ensure student and staff safety,” according to Jessica Bautista, director of marketing and public relations for the district.

Bautista said QCUSD provides ALICE active shooter training to all students and staff annually.

According to its website, ALICE is an acronym that stands for:

Alert – Alert is your first notification of danger. Maintain good situational awareness to overcome normalcy bias and ensure the best response to a critical incident or violent intruder.

Lockdown – Barricade the room.

Inform – Communicate the violent intruder’s location and direction in real time. To do this, pass on real-time information using any means necessary. Examples are video surveillance, 911 calls and PA announcements.

Counter – Not to be confused with fighting, this step involves creating noise, movement, distance and distraction. Its intent is to reduce the shooter’s ability to shoot accurately.

Evacuate – Safe and strategic evacuation techniques get people out of harm’s way. Understand how your current environment impacts your ability to evacuate and discover the safest ways to do so.

“The district partners with Mesa PD and Queen Creek PD to provide school resource officers at high schools and meets with them monthly to discuss needs, issues and upcoming events,” Bautista wrote in an email. “QCPD also provides tabletop exercises for all school administrators to discuss a variety of situations and responses. We appreciate the strong partnerships we have with local law enforcement to prioritize safety in our district.”

Bautista also said QCUSD Superintendent Perry Berry sent a letter of condolence to the superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Hal Harrell. The letter stated in part:

“As a superintendent, an educator, and a parent, I cannot imagine the amount of grief you must be facing right now after such a horrific event on your school campus. On behalf of the Queen Creek Unified School District and Governing Board, we extend our deepest condolences to you and your community, and everyone impacted by this tragedy.

“We are sorry for the loss your district, its families, students, and staff are experiencing, and want to express support and solidarity as fellow public educators during this time.”

Comments / 2

Hermione Danger
4d ago

All teachers should be able to trained in gun safety & should be allowed to carry a concealed weapon... if that 4th grade teacher would have had a gun she & many children might still be alive today.

Reply
4
Gary Mees
4d ago

Maybe now Jack Barnes school and Queen Creek police will listen to what my wife and I have been telling them about the disturbing messages we found although when we told them they ignored us.

Reply
2
KTAR.com

Maricopa Unified holds grand opening for second high school in the area

PHOENIX — Maricopa Unified School District celebrated the opening of its second high school in the area on Tuesday, officials said. “The ribbon-cutting marks the completion of phase one of what will eventually be a 125,000-square-foot state-of-the-art school set across 80 acres,” Tracey Lopeman, superintendent of MUSD, said in a press release.
MARICOPA, AZ
