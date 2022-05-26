Candidate drops out of town council race

The number of people competing for three open seats on the Queen Creek Town Council has dropped from five to four.

In an email sent to the Queen Creek Independent, Lamar Keener wrote:

“I wanted to let you know that I have officially filed papers to withdraw from the Queen Creek Town Council race.

"I will not be making any further public statements.”

With current Council Member Emilena Turley not running for reelection and Councilor Julia Wheatley running for mayor, only one incumbent, Dawn Oliphant, is running to keep her seat.

She faces candidates Bryan McClure, Matt McWilliams and Travis Padilla. The primary election is Aug. 2. The general election, if needed, will be held on Nov. 8.

The mayor and six town council members are the only elected officials in the municipality. The mayor and council members serve four-year terms and are elected at large on a nonpartisan ballot.

Councilg members are elected on a rotating basis, so three seats are up for election every two years. There are no term limits for the mayor or councilmembers.

The council is responsible for setting public policy, approving the town's annual budget, entering agreements, providing executive leadership, making planning and development decisions, and adopting new codes and ordinances.