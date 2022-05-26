ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Florence candidates to meet at forum

Florence Independent
 4 days ago

The Florence Independent and the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce are co-hosting an in-person Candidate Forum for the Florence Town Council candidates.

Attendees can learn more about the five candidates vying for three seats on the Florence Town Council.

Candidates Nicole Buccellato, Michelle Cordes, Judy Hughes, Jose “Mo” Maldonado and Cassandra Scherm are set to attend the forum.

Incumbents Cordes and Hughes are hoping to remain on the council. A third seat opened when longtime Council Member John Anderson opted not to run for reelection.

The forum will be moderated by Florence Independent Editor Janet Perez and Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Roger Biede. Those attending the forum can submit questions in writing, which will be asked by the moderators as time allows.

The Candidate Forum takes place from 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday June 22 at the Town of Florence Library and Community Center, 778 N. Main St. The event is free.

