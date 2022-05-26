ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Alleged 'Nazi sympathizer' testifies in his own defense in Capitol riot trial

By Tom Dreisbach
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago

The latest trial stemming from the violent January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is underway in Washington, D.C. The defendant is a man named Timothy Hale-Cusanelli. He's a former Army reservist who worked as a security guard at a Navy base. Prosecutors say he's also a Nazi sympathizer who fantasized...

www.ctpublic.org

The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Putin loses two more colonels in Ukraine war including ‘best’ paratroop commander

Two more Russian colonels have been killed in Ukraine - including the country’s “best paratroop commander” delivering another blow to Vladimir Putin’s war. Lt Col Alexander Dosyagayev, 34, was a commander of an airborne assault battalion of the 104th paratrooper regiment.Troops from his 104th air assault regiment were reportedly in Bucha, which was the scene of alleged rape and torture atrocities by Vladimir Putin’s forces earlier in the war.His battalion based in Pskov had been recognised as the best in Russia in its extensive combat training and military discipline and was judged the winner of the Winged Infantry...
MILITARY
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Connecticut Public

The legal strategy young people are leveraging to address the climate crisis

There's a growing legal strategy to address the climate crisis, and young people are at the center of it. The strategy focuses on states with constitutions that protect people's health and environmental rights. Montana, for example, explicitly provides for the right to a clean environment in its state constitution. In Utah, the constitution guarantees the right to life, health and safety. So in pending litigation, young plaintiffs allege that these state governments are infringing upon those rights by promoting fossil fuels, which increase pollution and accelerate the climate crisis. And there's another suit coming. A similar case is expected to be filed against the state of Hawaii regarding the government's greenhouse gas emissions.
MONTANA STATE
Connecticut Public

Journalist's death brings new attention to the Jenin refugee camp

What compelled a young Palestinian man to open fire at a bar in Tel Aviv last month? It was one of several deadly attacks in Israel that has sparked a military crackdown in the occupied West Bank, where a prominent journalist was recently killed covering an Israeli raid. NPR's Daniel Estrin visited the Jenin refugee camp to trace one early spark that ignited the latest flames.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Connecticut Public

Skirmishes at a nationalist parade through Jerusalem's Old City

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Chanting in non-English language). RASCOE: Tens of thousands of religious nationalist Israelis are holding their annual march through Palestinian parts of Jerusalem. They're marking the anniversary of the 1967 war when Israel captured East Jerusalem. Palestinians are calling this a powder keg. The U.S. has appealed for calm. Last year, this march helped spark the Gaza war. NPR's Daniel Estrin is in Jerusalem. Hi, Daniel.
RELIGION
Connecticut Public

Memorial Day: The mother of a Marine who died in Kabul talks about losing her son

It is Memorial Day, when the U.S. remembers those who have died in military service. (SOUNDBITE OF DANIEL BUTTERFIELD'S "TAPS") KELLY: Just after noon today was the traditional wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley gave a brief speech. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin then spoke, and so did the commander in chief, President Joe Biden.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Connecticut Public

Uvalde shooting raises questions about school security

Texas has tightened security at schools considerably over the past four years. But the new protective measures came up short earlier this week in Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
Connecticut Public

Author interview: 'Jim Crow's Pink Slip'

It's no secret that K-12 education in the U.S. has become a culture war battleground, with race often at the core. We're talking about everything from false allegations that critical race theory is being taught to small children to questions about police presence in schools. But what many people might not know is that the question of who gets to teach and lead in schools has also been at the heart of fierce battles in U.S. education. And here again, race is at the center.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

A missing Ukrainian woman's family wants to know if she was forcibly taken to Russia

There are increasing reports of the Russian army forcibly deporting Ukrainian civilians and holding them captive and incommunicado inside Russia. NPR's Anya Kamenetz spoke with five individuals who say it happened to them. They're speaking to the media in part because they want to help a young woman who is still missing. And a warning - the next several minutes include descriptions of violence.
EUROPE
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

