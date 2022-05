We all mistakes. And when it comes to taking proper care of an iPhone, it isn’t unheard of to make the kind of errors that can drastically impact the way your phone operates. Sounds like an expensive mistake, doesn’t it? Considering the amount of money you spent on your device, it makes sense that you’d want to protect it and avoid costly mistakes. Whether you suspect your charging habits could use an upgrade or you think you’ve got charging under control but are still experiencing battery setbacks, it helps to know how tech experts themselves are caring for their phones. This one iPhone mistake is ruining your phone, according to tech experts — but it’s easy to remedy.

CELL PHONES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO