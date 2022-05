LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The average gasoline price in Michigan surged over Memorial Day weekend to another record high, but Mid-Michigan drivers may not have noticed. AAA says drivers in Michigan were paying an average of $4.61 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Tuesday, which breaks the previous record of $4.58 per gallon set on May 18.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO